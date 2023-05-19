Tottenham Hotspur manager contender Thomas Frank would be an ideal candidate to take over from Antonio Conte in north London, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Thomas Frank?

As per talkSPORT, Spurs are said to have 'identified Thomas Frank as a contender to be their next manager' and are 'braced for an approach' from the Lilywhites.

Alex Crook, who is a journalist for the outlet, gave some insight into the manager search at Tottenham, saying: “Thomas Frank is name that increasingly keeps coming up in conversations as someone Tottenham have an admiration for. I would go as far as to say that Brentford are even anticipating an approach for Thomas Frank. Would he be a big enough name to keep the Spurs fans satisfied? They need to make a decision because they’re just in a state of flux at the moment."

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has also commented on the possibility of Frank being installed as Conte's successor in an interview with Football Insider, stating: “You never know, money talks at the end of the day. He has done an incredible job but there are others out there. De Zerbi, for talking’s sake, Graham Potter is still out there, could he do a job?"

Several other coaches have been linked with the vacancy, including Brendan Rodgers, Arne Slot, Luis Enrique and Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Frank has earned a chance to manage at a Premier League club within the big six.

Brown said: "I think Thomas Frank deserves a shot at a big six club. I think he has proven that he has what it takes to be successful in the Premier League. What he's done at Brentford has been magnificent.

"A lot of the work that's gone on there has been all about the recruitment team and a lot of the other stuff, but I think he would play the right kind of football and he would get the best out of the players at Spurs if he was given a chance there."

Would Thomas Frank be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Similar to Conte, the Brentford boss is known for his short temper and occasional bust-up, which has happened on numerous occasions this season, including against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Frank is certainly someone who is able to communicate his vision of playing attractive football in a clear manner and is also shrewd in the transfer market, which has helped Brentford to guarantee a top-half finish this term.

Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard have all been brought in during his tenure and have gone on to have a major impact at the Gtech Community Stadium, demonstrating his eye for players that he can then improve with his coaching methods.

Spurs need to enact a squad rebuild this summer following a disappointing campaign and may struggle to attract elite level players now that the possibility of finishing in a Champions League slot has evaporated.

Bringing in someone able to identify diamonds in the rough may well prove to be a smart move and Frank has definitely demonstrated that he is capable of regularly carrying this task out.