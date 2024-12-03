Tottenham Hotspur are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in the Premier League thanks to the size of their fanbase, storied history and extensive list of legends.

For example, while they didn't necessarily bring trophies to the side, it would be hard to argue that Harry Kane isn't a legend of the club, and the same goes for Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, although the latter was at least at the club for the 2008 League Cup triumph.

Speaking of that final, the captain on that day may just be one of the most underrated Premier League players of all time and an undeniable Tottenham icon: Ledley King.

The Englishman was a sensational defender, leader, and role model for younger players, and just a few years ago, there was a belief that they may have found their next King, but he would eventually leave for nothing.

King's Spurs career

It's a fitting name, really, as you cannot speak about Spurs in the 2010s and not speak about King.

The Bow-born defender came up through the Lilywhites' youth set-up before making his first team debut away to Liverpool in 1999, although he wouldn't make his home debut until the final day of the following season.

In all, the 21-capped international made 323 appearances for the North Londoners, and while persistent knee injuries plagued him throughout his career and ultimately forced him into early retirement at just 31 years old, there was no debate over his sensational ability.

For example, Thierry Henry described him as "the best defender I've played against and the only one that didn't have to foul me to get the ball", and one of the best examples of this skill and ability was in a game against Chelsea, in which he masterfully tackled Arjen Robben, preventing what would have been a certain goal.

On top of his brilliant performances for Spurs and the fact he was a one-club man, the iconic centre-back was also the last captain to win a significant honour with the club, and while he likely wishes that wasn't the case, it only further demonstrates his incredible contributions to the North Londoners.

So, when a young defender was compared to King just a few years ago, there were more than a few heads turned, although as we know now, it was a comparison that would not be proven accurate in the slightest.

Spurs next King

The weighty tag of the 'next King' is an almighty expectation to live up to at Spurs, and the player given it in 2020 was young defender Japhet Tanganga.

Now, it wasn't just the press that was making comparisons between the then-20-year-old and the club legend at the time, as you also had major fan accounts doing the same thing, and while it looks absurd today, it wasn't at the time.

For example, while King made his first league appearance away to Liverpool, Tanganga made his first league start at home to the Reds, and most importantly, he was sensational in that game, with then manager José Mourinho saying he handled the occasion "amazingly."

On top of positional similarities and their starts to life as Spurs players, both were local lads who came up through the academy, adding another level to the comparisons at the time.

Unfortunately, things wouldn't pan out in North London for the "outstanding" Hackney-born ace, as dubbed by Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Tananga's Spurs career Season 19/20 20/21 21/22 22/23 Appearances 11 13 19 7 Starts 11 11 17 4 Minutes 952' 922' 1376' 344' Points per Game 1.09 2.00 1.79 2.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Over the next few seasons, he'd suffer from a few knee problems of his own, struggle to match the level required on the pitch and ultimately fail to impress on loan moves to FC Augsburg and Millwall, although he fared a little better during the latter.

So, when his contract expired in the summer, Spurs opted not to offer the 25-year-old another deal, and he opted to return to the Den, where he's playing today and has made 15 appearances so far, potentially finding his level in the second tier.

Ultimately, while there were certainly reasons to be hopeful about his future following his early performances, the tag of the 'next King' was always going to be challenging to live up to, and while he may well enjoy a fruitful career in the Championship, he was never of the level required to play for Spurs.