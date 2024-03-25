The future looks extremely promising as a Tottenham Hotspur fan, with a relatively young squad being managed by the fantastic Ange Postecoglou.

In fact, the season as a whole has been a breath of fresh air for Spurs fans, with the new signings limiting the blow of losing Harry Kane to a degree.

However, what’s most impressive are the fees paid for such talent, along with signing them on far from extraordinary contracts, with Micky van de Ven being a prime example of that.

Yet, that’s not always the case, with plenty of Lilywhites’ players in the past failing to justify the money spent on them via transfer costs and wages.

What Yves Bissouma and Micky van de Ven earn at Spurs

There’s no debating that both Yves Bissouma and Van de Ven are key players for Postecoglou’s system and style of play, with the duo arguably irreplaceable in the side at this current moment.

The number eight has featured 20 times in the Premier League this campaign, whereas the Dutch defender has started 18 and missed 12 games due to two hamstring injuries.

Nevertheless, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star is currently earning £55k-per-week, which equates to just short of £2.9m per season.

On the other hand, Van de Ven’s salary is £50k-per-week or £2.6m per campaign, and both players are among the lowest earners for Spurs’ frequent first-team players, which is excellent considering their input.

However, it also works the other way around, where some individuals earn more than what they’re justifying on the field.

Giovani Lo Celso’s salary at Spurs

It’s well known that Giovani Lo Celso’s time at the Lilywhites hasn’t gone to plan, with the Argentine spending a lot of his time out on loan rather than playing for Spurs.

In the summer of 2019, Mauricio Pochettino made the permanent signing of Lo Celso from Real Betis for a fee of £55m, but the midfielder has only tallied up 18 goal contributions in 99 appearances since.

Four of those have actually come this season in just 15 matches across all competitions, but with the signing of James Maddison in the number-ten role, it seems that the former PSG star’s best chance of reviving his club career is away from Tottenham.

Luckily for the number 18, he’s still heavily involved in the Argentina squad, even scoring in the recent friendly against El Salvador, which could provide him with much-needed game time that will benefit both Spurs and Lo Celso.

Nonetheless, according to Capology, the 27-year-old is earning £70k-per-week, which is clearly more than both Bissouma and Van de Ven, while also being similar to plenty of vital players.

He’s on a similar salary to Pape Matar Sarr, Destiny Udogie, and Guglielmo Vacario, who are all guaranteed starters for Postecoglou.

Spurs Salaries Similar to Lo Celso Player Weekly Salary Guglielmo Vacario £75k Destiny Udogie £75k Giovani Lo Celso £70k Brennan Johnson £70k Pape Matar Sarr £70k Via Capology

However, the ex-Betis gem’s contract does expire in June of next year, which means that the upcoming summer could potentially become the last opportunity for Spurs to recoup any of the money they once spent on purchasing Lo Celso.

Between now and the expiration of his contract, it’s incredibly difficult to imagine the creative maestro getting continuous game time unless there’s a tweak to the system or an injury to Maddison, which means Spurs will continue to be rinsed unless they put him up for sale. It's something they must consider doing in the coming months.