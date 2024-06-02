Tottenham have been tipped to launch a move for one of the bargains of the summer, according to a recent report.

Spurs looking for a striker

It is an open secret that Tottenham are looking to sign a new number nine this summer, 12 months on from Harry Kane's departure. Though they clinched fifth place in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou's side were the lowest scorers in the top seven and Richarlison struggled to stay fit, leaving Heung Min-Son to often plough a lonely furrow.

Ange Postecoglou admitted that a new forward was on their radar when quizzed on the situation, claiming that "we're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen".

They are looking to do just that this summer, and have been linked with a whole host of options including Santiago Gimenez, Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke as they look to find a new man to lead the line in north London. But one low cost upgrade not mentioned to this point could be the best option of them all.

Guirassy on Spurs radar

Now, they have been tipped to make a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who enjoyed an excellent campaign as he helped his side qualify for the Champions League and finish second in the Bundesliga, ahead of Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Guirassy hit 28 goals in the German top flight, despite missing two games through injury and a further four to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

But the 28-year-old has a 17.5m euro (£15m) release clause in his £35,000 a week contract which may make keeping him at Stuttgart difficult, and there are likely to be suitors from across Europe keen on adding the goalscorer to his ranks.

Though he only arrived at Stuttgart 12 months ago, with the fact that he is tucking goals away at a rate faster than most of Europe's elite and boasts a better conversion rate than Erling Haaland, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take the next step in his career.

Guirassy compared to Premier League stars in 2023/24 Erling Haaland Serhou Guirassy Heung-Min Son Appearances 31 28 35 Goals 27 28 17 Shots 113 88 83 Shot accuracy 44.2% 45.5% 45.8% Shots on target per goal 1.85 1.43 2.24

And Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke revealed that Tottenham "could look to sign" the striker, admitting that he would provide excellent value for money. Any move for the Guinean striker would go against Tottenham's plan to sign players from a younger age bracket, but the same could be said of a move for Ivan Toney, who is just four days younger that Guirassy, while the arrival of Timo Werner proved that this policy is not a hard and fast rule.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been linked with Guirassy in the past, but Spurs can offer Europa League football and a spot as first team striker, a pairing neither of their rivals can match.