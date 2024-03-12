Leeds United may have just been handed a major boost in their transfer pursuit of one star this summer, with his club being urged to sell him for almost any decent fee.

Leeds eyeing up summer revamp

No matter how their impressive Championship campaign concludes, Daniel Farke's side are seemingly set for major change this summer.

The futures of plenty of loanees need to be decided, including Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca. Meanwhile, there will almost certainly be interest in the likes of Archie Gray and Crysensio Summerville, both of whom have enjoyed memorable second-tier seasons.

Though promotion may encourage them to overhaul their squad, Farke is likely to want to keep the core of his squad together as best as he can, in order to try and hit the ground running in the top flight and hand the Yorkshire side the best chance of survival for another season.

One of those that they are thought to be most keen on keeping is Joe Rodon, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but has been a vital part of Leeds' promotion push and has slotted perfectly into Farke's backline, helping Leeds boast the best defence in the division.

Tottenham told to accept 8-figure offer

Now the Elland Road outfit may have been dealt a major boost, with one club insider urging Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to "learn from his past mistakes" and "just accept any deal" over £10m for the Welshman.

Rodon has been impressive during his season in the Championship, showing signs of why Tottenham initially took him to north London across his 34 appearances for Leeds this campaign. But it is clear that his future lies away from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after two successive loan spells away from the club, and plenty of defensive cover having been bought in in his absence.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Spurs insider Jon Wenham has revealed that he would accept any deal for Rodon over £10m, and has urged Levy to do the same.

“Tottenham’s decision to sell Rodon this summer will be down to whether or not Levy has learned from his past mistakes", he explained.

“Do Spurs want to actually continue with this rebuild or do they want to dig their heels in and try and get more money for Rodon?

“I think they would be doing well to receive a fee of anywhere between £10-13million, and should just accept any deal in this range.

“It is a far higher fee than they would have got last summer after Rodon’s unsuccessful loan spell in France with Stade Rennais F.C.”

Tottenham players on the chopping block Player Contract expires Joe Rodon 2025 Sergio Reguilon 2025 Japhet Tanganga 2025 Tanguy Ndombele 2025 Djed Spence 2027 Giovanni Lo Celso 2025

With Spurs keen to continue to splash the cash this summer and looking to build on an impressive first season under Ange Postecoglou, preparation for a return to the Champions League is likely to take centre stage, which could leave Leeds free to grab a bargain and make Rodon's loan move permanent at a cut-price fee.