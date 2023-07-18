Tottenham Hotspur could be set to take a patient approach in their bid to find a possible successor to in-demand talisman, Harry Kane, following an update regarding the club's interest in Brentford hotshot, Ivan Toney.

What's the latest on Toney to Tottenham?

According to Football Transfers, the Lilywhites are said to be 'willing to wait' until the winter window in order to snap up the one-time Newcastle United ace, with the 27-year-old currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching FA betting rules.

With the one-cap England international's suspension set to end in mid-January, that could then allow the north Londoners the opportunity to pounce midway through the season, if Kane is to depart in the near future.

With the latter man attracting hefty interest from Bayern Munich at present, there is a possibility that the 29-year-old could depart before the September deadline, with the Three Lions skipper having just a year left on his existing deal.

As per the report, there is a chance that such an exit would then see Toney join Spurs this summer, although chairman Daniel Levy is said to be keen to hang on to the club's record scorer until January, when he would then acquire a replacement in the form of the Bees ace.

Who should replace Kane at Tottenham?

Amid the mounting uncertainty over Kane's future at N17, there have been notable links to high-profile targets who could potentially fill the void in Ange Postecoglou's side next term, with Juventus hitman, Dusan Vlahovic reportedly among those being considered.

The Serbian machine initially caught the eye after bagging 49 goals in just 108 games during his time at Fiorentina, having since gone on to net 23 goals in 63 games after making the move to Turin on a £66.6m deal in January 2022.

While lauded as a player who could become "a generational talent" in future, as per journalist Emmet Gates, the 23-year-old hardly set the world alight last term at the Allianz Stadium, notably scoring just ten goals and providing only four assists in 27 Serie A outings.

Toney, by contrast, was far more impressive in the Premier League as the £20k-per-week sensation chipped in with 20 goals and laid on four assists in 33 league outings, with Kane the only English player to have netted more times in the top-flight last season.

A player with the "mindset of a lion", according to his manager Thomas Frank, the Northampton-born marksman has particularly impressed due to his ability to link play and provided quality service for those around him, showcased by the fact that the 5 foot 10 ace created 12 big chances in the league in 2022/23, eight more than Vlahovic achieved in Italy.

Also a figure who has proven himself in the Premier League - having contributed 12 goals and five assists in the division the year prior - Toney also offers the bonus of his willing work ethic in attack, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 9% among his European peers for interceptions, as well as in the top 19% for aerial duels won.

That is a far superior record to that of Vlahovic despite the Juve man's 6 foot 3 frame, with the Belgrade native ranking in just the bottom 33% and the bottom 34% for those same two metrics, respectively, across the last 365 days.

While the latter man's record in Italy is nothing to be sneered at, the impact that Toney has already made in England's top flight should make him a more worthy option for Postecoglou and co, even if it means Tottenham are forced to play the long game with regard to his arrival at the club.