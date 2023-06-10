Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given the green-light for Daniel Levy to sign Leicester City star James Maddison, according to reports.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

The long wait for a new manager after Antonio Conte finally ended on Tuesday, with the club announcing former Celtic boss Postecoglou as the head coach to lead them forward.

Levy, speaking to the club's official website, proclaimed his excitement at the Australian's arrival - claiming it marks the return of both attacking football and potential opportunities for youngsters.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

The 57-year-old, though, will need financial backing in the summer transfer market and reports suggest that a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, fresh centre-back options and attackers are on the Spurs agenda.

Brentford keeper David Raya, who is apparently willing to join, is a Tottenham target while Man United's Harry Maguire has been heavily linked this past week.

Further forward, Foxes playmaker Maddison is a star of real interest to Spurs, with reporter John Percy sharing news out of north London.

Writing for The Telegraph, he claims Postecoglou has personally green-lit a bid for Maddison this summer and Spurs are now set to make a move for him.

He wrote:

"Tottenham Hotspur are set to move for James Maddison but have been warned that the transfer fee will be over £50 million."Maddison is a priority target for new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou and the England international will be sold this summer following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship."The attacking midfielder has just over a year left on his contract and Postecoglou has given his new club the green light to make an offer this month."

Who is James Maddison?

Called "world class" and "outstanding" by England manager Gareth Southgate, Maddison has certainly lived up to that tag with his performances these last 12 months.

As per WhoScored, the Three Lions ace finished 2022/2023 as Leicester's shining light and best-performing player by average match rating - all while attempting more shots at goal and key passes per 90 in the final third.

Maddison racked up an almighty 19 goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists) and could be an absolute snip for £50m, especially considering he is homegrown.