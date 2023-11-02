Tottenham's current crop of first-team talent are more than delivering this season so far, yet to lose in the Premier League with Ange Postecoglou's appointment as manager an inspired decision by the Spurs hierarchy after ex-boss Antonio Conte had killed team morale with a number of critical outbursts.

Key individuals such as Heung-min Son and James Maddison have enabled Tottenham to head into November still unbeaten in the league, with Son nearly matching his entire 2022/23 season total in Spurs' first ten games - scoring eight times already, ten goals managed last campaign for the South Korean overall in the Premier League.

But, with Tottenham's star man now 31 years of age, the winger will only be able to play at the peak of his powers for another few seasons before his football career begins to naturally wind down.

Thankfully for Postecoglou, Spurs have a number of exciting young talents developing in the set-up at north London with some even excelling away from the club at this moment in time.

In particular, Alfie Devine is sticking out on loan with Port Vale in League One. The 19-year-old is scoring at a better rate than Maddison in the lower reaches of the EFL, a surprising fact with the ex-Leicester City man standing out as a key performer in this new-look Spurs team currently.

Maddison's numbers this season

The former Foxes midfielder has been instrumental to the early season success Spurs are experiencing, assisting twice on the opening day versus Brentford to kickstart his Tottenham career.

In total, the five-time England senior International has contributed to eight of Tottenham's 22 top-flight goals so far - having a direct part to play in nearly half of the goals Spurs have managed to score, hitting the back of net himself three times whilst assisting five goals.

Maddison will hope he can keep up this red-hot personal form over the course of the full campaign, as will Devine at Port Vale who has taken to senior football at Vale Park like a duck to water after coming through the youth set-up in north London.

Devine's numbers this season

Netting the same amount of goals as Maddison for the Valiants - in slightly less time than his counterpart - Devine has become a firm fan's favourite for the Stoke-on-Trent-based club despite only just joining in August.

Maddison vs Devine (2023/34) Games Goals Assists James Maddison 11 (852 mins) 3 5 Alfie Devine 15 (820 mins) 3 3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Labelled as an "exquisite" future talent by scout António Mango, Vale fans are loving Devine for the impact he's making now for their side.

Recently, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored an acrobatic goal after being found by Valiants defender Nathan Smith in the box to put Vale 1-0 up in League One action versus Cheltenham

This superb strike wasn't enough unfortunately for Vale to pick up a win on the day, losing 2-1 with the Robins mounting a comeback.

Spurs' top teenage talent would net again in his last outing for his new employers, this time scoring the decisive goal to send Port Vale to their first-ever Carabao Cup quarter-final with a slender 1-0 victory over Mansfield Town - hitting a fierce effort into the back of net in foggy conditions.

His overall display against Mansfield was very impressive, the classy 19-year-old successful in all five of his dribbles on the night whilst winning all seven of his attempted ground duels per Sofascore in this highly competitive encounter.

Possessing that golden goalscoring touch at the moment, whilst also demonstrating his commitment to his new team by running himself into the ground, Devine has a very bright future at Tottenham and could be given opportunities in the first-team mix when this current loan switch runs out.