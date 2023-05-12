Tottenham are ready to offer £35 million for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, a proposal which is "too tempting to be refused", according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs are still on the search for a new manager after parting company with former head coach Antonio Conte nearly two months ago, and that appears to be taking centre-stage right now.

The Lilywhites have been linked with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, who are both readily-available after leaving their most recent sides, but other in-work managers like Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) are also in chairman Daniel Levy's thinking (Evening Standard).

While Levy steps up the hunt for Conte's successor, Tottenham are also hunting for a sporting director to replace the departed Fabio Paratici, with stat striker Harry Kane's contract also set to expire next year.

It's a busy, busy period in Spurs' recent history, but even while all of these are issues are yet to be resolved, the club are reportedly identifying transfer targets.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who's entering the final 12 months of his contract and the twilight phase of his career, needs an heir with Tottenham on the lookout.

Meret has been a mainstay under Luciano Spalletti as Napoli clinch their first Scudetto in decades, something which hasn't gone unnoticed at Spurs, as Napoli Calcio Live claim they're determined to sign him.

According to their information, Tottenham are "ready to put" £35m on the table in a bid to bring the 26-year-old to the Premier League - an offer deemed "too tempting to be refused".

Napoli are apparently preparing for his exit as they identify replacements, with Empoli keeper Guglielmo Vicario seen as a shot-stopper who can come in to replace Meret this summer.

What could Meret bring to Spurs?

The Frulian has seriously come into his own over 2022/2023, keeping former Spurs keeper Pierluigi Gollini out of Napoli's starting eleven making 32 Serie A appearances (WhoScored).

Meret has been praised for his form in past seasons by members of the media, who have called him "stellar", with agent Federico Pastorello tipping him to be a success all the way back in 2018.

He explained to Radio 24 (via Ronaldo.com):