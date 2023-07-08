Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur has been left "very impressed" by new manager Ange Postecoglou as he undertakes his first pre-season at the club, according to Alasdair Gold.

What impression has Postecoglou made at Spurs?

Arriving at a club rife with disharmony and frustration can be a difficult task for any manager.

However, this is the challenge that has faced Postecoglou at Tottenham following his arrival from Celtic as he aims to put right the wrongs of the coaches that preceded him.

Last season was arguably a new low in terms of cohesion and optimism for the Lilywhites with Antonio Conte's turgid football draining the life out of players and supporters alike.

An eighth-placed Premier League finish does not quite capture the level of discontent surrounding the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with match-going fans wondering what on earth they had done to deserve such punishment.

Postecoglou's arrival has brought new hope, however, and not just by virtue of him not being Conte or Jose Mourinho.

The Australian won a domestic treble at Celtic last season and has transformed every club he has been at. Now, he has to do the same at Spurs, which promises to be the 57-year-old's sternest challenge yet.

He has got off to a great start though despite a ball not having been kicked, with journalist Gold suggesting that everyone at Tottenham is already enamored with the coach.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, he stated: "I spoke to a very, very wide spectrum of people, or people involved with people involved. And, do you know what, this is probably the first time that I can genuinely say, certainly for a long time, that everyone was very, very impressed.

"It's been a blanket, 100%, yeah this guy is good kind of thing. Real excitement around a lot of the players as well. He's just made a really kind of quick, positive impression on people, especially the players. A lot of the players are very enamored with what he's been doing, with the way he does things."

He continued: "Postecoglou is a very strong communicator. The players, whether they're young or old, very quickly understand what he wants from them is the best way to put it. He's a very clear speaker."

Such a strong first impression can only be positive news for Tottenham's hopes of challenging for Champions League football next season following a disappointing campaign.

Postecoglou will need to get his new players in tip-top shape during pre-season, while also bedding in some of his new signings such as James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham currently have four friendlies scheduled with the Lilywhites facing West Ham, Leicester City, Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk before the league opener away at Brentford on August 13th.

What kind of manager is Postecoglou?

Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, all eyes will be on Postecoglou.

Having began his career in his homeland, Postecoglou certainly doesn't share Tottenham's trophy woes. He won four top-tier Australian titles, two with South Melbourne and two with Brisbane Roar.

He had great success coaching Australia's youth team before later taking the senior team's hot seat and winning the Asian Cup in 2015. Moving to Yokohama Marinos in 2018, Postecoglou won the J-League title before moving onto Celtic and claiming seven trophies in a little over two years.

Usually favouring a 4-3-3 formation, the Australian is an offensive-minded coach, relying on hard work and counter-pressing to help smother opponents. Playing this way in the Premier League will prove a unique challenge for Postecoglou, but he certainly has an abundance of talent to choose from at Spurs.

One of his key attributes at Celtic was his knowledge of the Asian market, brining in a number of players from the continent and quickly developing them into stars. Postecoglou's ability to improve players quickly makes him a desirable asset for chairman Daniel Levy.