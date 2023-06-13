Tottenham Hotspur are set to approach Brentford to discuss a potential transfer fee for goalkeeper David Raya, according to Sky Sports.

What’s the latest Spurs transfer news involving Raya?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou look set for a relatively busy summer transfer window, with up to five new additions on the cards.

Reports have claimed that Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy, chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini and coach Ryan Mason have already held a transfer meeting. A new goalkeeper to come in and replace Hugo Lloris is on the agenda over the coming months, with Raya heavily linked with a move to north London.

Personal terms between the Spaniard and Spurs are allegedly already agreed, with a fee now needing to be agreed between the two clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are expected to approach the Bees over a fee for Raya. The report states that Thomas Frank has previously said the goalkeeper is worth £40m, however, Spurs are reluctant to pay that amount.

How did Raya perform against Tottenham?

Raya is 27 years of age and has just 12 months remaining on his Brentford deal, with a new contract unlikely to be agreed, so now appears to be the best time for Spurs to make their move.

The shot-stopper appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation and recently shone against Spurs. Raya outperformed every Tottenham player aside from Harry Kane in the 3-1 win for the Bees last month, as per SofaScore, recording six saves. BBC pundit Garth Crooks praised his performance, describing one of his saves as “world-class”.

“The first save from the head of Richarlison was world-class, but the recovery to save the second attempt from the same player was quite remarkable.

“Raya’s performance at Spurs was very much in keeping with the rest of his team. The two saves by Raya didn’t just give Brentford the confidence to continue in the same vein they had played throughout the match, it galvanised them.

“Brentford were better than Spurs in every department and Raya was central to their 3-1 victory.”

Frank has also called Raya “very aggressive” in his goalkeeping, and if a fee can be lowered below a £40m asking price, a move could prove to be a shrewd one by Spurs and Postecoglou ahead of the new season.