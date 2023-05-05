Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are considering the possible appointment of free agent manager Brendan Rodgers.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

It's been well over a month since Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte, and few would've envisaged the state of N17 just under a year after the Italian guided them to 2021/2022 Champions League qualification.

Fast-forward 12 months and the future is looking uncertain at best, with Levy now having to cope in the absence of a recognised sporting director since Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post.

His 30-month worldwide ban from football was upheld by the Italian courts and FIFA for his involvement in the Juventus financial scandal. In the dug out, there has been plenty of chopping and changing as well, with Spurs seeing two interim bosses take charge after Conte's exit.

Cristian Stellini was recently dismissed after failing to turn Tottenham's fortunes around and Ryan Mason is now tasked with finishing the season as strongly as possible.

Europa League is still within touching distance, depending on results around them and how the likes of Liverpool, Villa and Brighton fare.

In the background, Levy is working to appoint Tottenham's next manager, and there is a plethora of candidates in Spurs' thinking.

According to 90min, one of them is Rodgers, even despite his recent sacking by Leicester City. Indeed, the 59-year-old is apparently being considered by Tottenham and Levy by extension.

Interestingly, the former Liverpool boss was actually a contender to replace Jose Mourinho in 2021 before the job eventually went to Nuno Espirito Santo.

What could Rodgers bring to Spurs?

Regardless of his dismal end at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers has still proven to be a brilliant coach in past seasons, and it wasn't too long ago he won both the FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester in 2021.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer, calling him a 'top quality' manager back in 2021, with former Spurs defender Alan Hutton in complete agreement.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-Scotland international claimed Tottenham fans would love Rodgers' appointment, stating:

“I think he would play a different brand of football from the managers they have had in the past.

"The managers have been set up to play very defensively, hit teams on the counter-attack and Brendan Rodgers doesn’t seem to want to play that way.

“Tottenham have got the squad to go and challenge. Not for first and second, but definitely for top four and certain trophies and European competitions. I think the fans would love a manager to come in like that and play a more attractive style of football."