Tottenham Hotspur are expected to bring in either Edmond Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven but not both of them, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Tottenham's defender search?

Following a season in which Spurs continually underwhelmed, failed to qualify for Europe and saw three different managers in the dugout, there remains hope of a new era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou, perhaps not a glamorous appointment but an intelligent one, has allowed Tottenham supporters to dream of a change of fortune heading into the new campaign.

It has been 15 years since the Lilywhites won a major trophy, but, in all honesty, what is more significant ahead of the 2023/24 season is that Tottenham fans begin to identify with their team again.

The turgid, slow football Spurs fans have experienced over recent years with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at the helm should be replaced by a more offensive-minded approach from Postecoglou, but the Australian has his work cut out for him.

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the Premier League last season - more than Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United - and desperately need to improve their backline if they want to succeed under their new coach.

As a result, they have been targeting new centre-backs, with links to Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven, of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg respectively, the most prominent.

Both defenders enjoyed good seasons in the Bundesliga last year and have been earmarked as candidates to help reinforce Spurs' flimsy defensive unit.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it appears unlikely that Spurs will sign both Tapsoba and Van de Ven, instead opting for a deal for one of their two targets.

What did Romano say?

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano stated: "For the centre-back, Edmond Tapsoba remains the top target for Tottenham, together with Micky van de Ven.

"Let me explain that, from what I understand, they are working on both deals but at the moment the idea is to sign one of them, not both of them. Then, we will see. We never know in the market. I'm not Daniel Levy unfortunately, so I cannot control if they sign two, three or four."

He added: "But at the moment, the focus is on getting one. So, they are having contacts with Edmond Tapsoba, they are having contacts with Micky van de Ven. They have different kinds of skills but they are both very high on the list at Tottenham.

"So, for both players there will be new contacts during the week and we will see what happens."

This may come as disappointing news for Tottenham supporters who were hoping the club would bring in both centre-backs, but Romano does not completely rule out that possibility.

Tottenham are also looking at more affordable targets in that position, with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo having been linked in a deal that could be significantly cheaper than either Tapsoba or Van de Ven.

Spurs have also been touted with a permanent move for Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan with the Lilywhites, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta having suggested that a deal for the centre-back could be reached (via Fabrizio Romano).