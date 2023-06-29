Tottenham Hotspur could sign centre-backs Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven this summer, according to Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest on Tottenham's transfers?

Having recently made two new additions to their squad this summer in the form of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, attention has shifted to bolstering the centre of Spurs' defence.

Ange Postecoglou will be keen to improve a backline that conceded 63 Premier League goals last season and will have to explore the transfer market to make that happen.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a number of defenders, but the most concrete of those surround Bundesliga pair Tapsoba and Van de Ven of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg respectively.

According to Alasdair Gold, both centre-backs are appreciated by Spurs' hierarchy, and the journalist believes that there is a possibility of both of them arriving in north London.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold stated: "Obviously defence has to be dealt with now. The feeling that I get is that Edmond Tapsoba is the main target, as the top target at centre-back."

"But, you know, there's two ways of looking at this. There is one aspect of, a little bit like David Raya and Vicario himself, that if they can't get the price down on Tapsoba, then Micky van de Ven is a very, very good young centre-back on the market, the Wolfsburg defender. So, you could say if they can't get him [Tapsoba], they turn to him [Van de Ven]."

He added: "Depending on the departures at Spurs, there's no reason really, if they were able to make sure to get players out the door, of going for both."

Gold went on to reiterate that Tapsoba is indeed Spurs' "top target" but a deal may hinge on the potential transfer fee of the 24-year-old. He suggests that he has heard the Burkina Faso international valued at £25m, but also at a much larger figure, creating an element of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven has been valued closer to the £26m mark, making him a much cheaper alternative should Tapsoba's fee rise closer to £50m.

Spurs would need to move on several defenders to make all of this possible, with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez already linked with moves away.

Would they improve Spurs?

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that Tapsoba would significantly improve Spurs but Van de Ven remains a slightly more unknown quantity.

While the Dutchman was just dumped out of the U21 Euros at the group stage, the 22-year-old still put in a respectable performance at the tournament. He has also been repeatedly praised for his Bundesliga performances this term.

One of the key attributes Van de Ven possesses is his ability on the ball. Compared to centre-backs in Europe's top-five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League last season, the Wolfsburg man showcased his quality in possession.

He has a solid average of 87.7% pass accuracy, putting him in the top 27% of centre-backs, while he was also in the top 10% for progressive carries, carries into the final third and successful take-ons, highlighting his ability to step out of defence when required.

The former Volendam man also boasts tremendous pace, as has been shown in a widely-circulated clip on social media.