Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension hold the most serious interest in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs have a plethora of issues to resolve before the summer transfer window opens for business, namely who they will be their permanent manager and Antonio Conte's full time replacement.

Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge until the end of this Premier League campaign with Europa League qualification still very realistic.

In the meantime, Levy has been scouring the market for appointments, as well as looking out for a new sporting director to replace the departed Fabio Paratici.

On top of all this, Spurs must think about a long-term successor to goalkeeping mainstay Hugo Lloris, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract alongside star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham have been repeatedly linked to signing Lloris' replacement this summer, with Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret thought to be attracting serious interest.

As well as Meret, it is believed the likes of Mike Maignan (AC Milan) are in Spurs' thinking, with a report by journalist Gaston Edul saying another shot-stopper is on the agenda.

According to the TYC Sports correspondent, writing on Twitter, Villa's Martinez is a very serious target for Spurs and Levy with the north Londoners having a move "in the pipeline".

Martinez, who helped Argentina to World Cup victory at the end of last year, could be on the move and Tottenham are very likely to go a 'step further' for his signature over rival clubs.

Edul explained:

What could Martinez bring to Spurs?

The 30-year-old has been praised for his form at Villa Park over the last 12 months, with defender Matty Cash summing up his quality perfectly.

Cash, speaking to the media (via The Shropshire Star), said:

“He (Martinez) normally buzzes off clean sheets. The first thing he said to me in the dressing room was: ‘I’m gutted we conceded’. He’s unbelievable. One of the best goalkeepers in the world. To have him there is really good for us. He has made so many big saves for us.”

To replace a figure as important as Lloris, this could be exactly the type of character needed at Tottenham, both in terms of goalkeeping contribution and elite mentality.

Members of the media have also called him "world class" for his exploits at international level.