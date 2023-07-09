Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about the availability of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Sancho leaving Manchester United?

When the Red Devils brought Sancho back to England in 2021 for £73m, there was a general consensus that, despite the enormous price tag, United had secured one of football's future superstars.

Following his dazzling performances in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, there was little doubt that Sancho was to flourish in the Premier League, using his pace, close control and creative output to push United back towards the summit of English football.

However, what has followed has been underwhelming. Sancho has struggled to get to grips with life at Old Trafford and has often floundered when given opportunities to impress the managers he has worked under.

Erik ten Hag has managed to get Sancho performing at a higher level, but it still hasn't been enough to ensure him of regular starts.

As a result, rumours linking him with a move away from Old Trafford have surfaced during the transfer window, and Ten Hag may have the slightest of temptations to cash in on the 23-year-old this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are the club sniffing around any uncertainty and have made an enquiry about Sancho's availability.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "With Jadon Sancho, Tottenham have enquired. I'm not aware that they've advanced anything beyond that at this point. They've also got good other business done now, quite early in the window, including James Maddison."

United will still be hopeful that Sancho can turn his Old Trafford career around and convert those purple patches of form into more consistent, longer spells of significant contribution to the team.

Any discontent at United will be pounced upon by Spurs, however, who have already been busy in the transfer window with the additions of Maddison, Gulgielmo Vicario and permanent deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.

Daniel Levy is keen to back new manager Ange Postecoglou with enough funds to transform Spurs this summer following a dismal campaign of underperformance which saw the Lilywhites languishing in eighth-place last season.

Postecoglou's man-management style and ability to improve players quickly may appeal to Sancho as he looks to rescue his Premier League career, but a deal between United and Spurs would likely be difficult to conduct.

How did Sancho fare last season?

Sancho, who has been called an "unusual" player, managed just 26 Premier League appearances last season, a total that stretched to 41 in all competitions. The winger registered seven goals and three assists in total, a tally which he will undoubtedly be slightly disappointed with.

It was a promising start to the campaign. A wonderfully taken goal against Liverpool on matchday three was followed by a similarly cool finish away at Leicester two games later.

However, his season slightly tailed off, albeit still punctuated with smatterings of brilliance. Sancho was omitted from England's World Cup squad that travelled to Qatar, which cannot have helped his confidence, and the youngster struggled to make a defining impact when the Premier League resumed.

When you consider that Sancho registered a combined 114 goals and assists in 137 matches at Dortmund, United will be frustrated with his lack of progress up to this point.

Whether or not they decide to sell the 23-year-old after only two seasons is another matter, but Spurs will be waiting in the wings just in case.