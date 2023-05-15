Tottenham Hotspur have been named as one of the sides "fighting" to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham as they target possible Harry Kane replacements.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

It is set to be one of the busiest summers in recent memory at Spurs, with chairman Daniel Levy and the club actively looking to replace a number of key figures.

Their search for a new manager is currently taking centre-stage as Antonio Conte, who departed nearly two months ago, still hasn't been officially replaced.

Tottenham are also scouring the market for a new director of football despite the appointment of Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, with former transfer chief Fabio Paratici forced to resign after losing his 30-month worldwide ba appeal.

Amid all of this chaos, Spurs must also get to work on identifying their transfer targets for the summer window, with reports suggesting they're looking to strengthen all over the pitch.

The north Londoners may have to contemplate signing a new striker, too, with Kane's current contract set to expire next year as things stand.

If they cannot agree a renewal, bringing in a capable replacement for Kane is imperative, with one Spanish source claiming Abraham is well and truly in their thinking.

According to the report out of Spain, Tottenham are one of the teams "fighting" to sign the former Chelsea striker, who Roma value at £40 million.

The Lilywhites are apparently "looking for" Kane's possible replacement and Abraham may well fit the bill, with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all in the mix as well.

The Englishman, called one of Roma's most prominent strikers, could be considering a return to his homeland this summer as Spurs allegedly take an interest.

What could Abraham bring to Spurs?

Kane is essentially irreplaceable and there is an argument to be made that, no matter who comes in, they won't able to replicate his impact.

Abraham is a fantastic player at his best, though, with pundit and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell saying this on him last year to Football Insider:

"He has done really well in Serie A.“He is big, mobile and scores goals. I would love to see him come. He is an option in behind and from crosses."

However, the ex-Aston Villa forward hasn't exactly been prolific in front of goal this season, netting just eight in Serie A and three assists over 2022/2023.

To succeed Kane, if it comes to that, Spurs need a serial goal-getter and it is debatable whether Abraham could provide that as consistently as Tottenham's prodigal son.