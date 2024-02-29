Ange Postecoglou was tasked with leading the revival at Tottenham Hotspur last summer and so far the Australian manager is rooting north London with much promise.

Spurs languished to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last season and the culmination of that miserable campaign led chairman Daniel Levy to a critical juncture, with a palpable sense that resurgent Arsenal and usual suspects Manchester City and Liverpool were going to pull further away.

While the current season has seen its share of ups and downs for Tottenham, there's no question that the club are heading in the right direction, recruiting shrewdly in the transfer market and displaying an attractive new brand of football.

It's certainly not been easy for Postecoglou, inheriting an outfit that had flatted to deceive last year and contending with the £100m sale of Harry Kane to German giants Bayern Munich.

While Kane's departure felt inevitable, it would have been lovely to have kept him down N17.

What Harry Kane achieved at Spurs

Kane did not slot right into the Tottenham first-team, with his latent ability leaving him well regarded but not at the requisite level for a starring spot, spending a few itinerant years enjoying a series of loan spells with lower-league sides such as Leicester City and Leyton Orient.

He did make his Premier League debut way back in 2012, coming off the bench in the late stage of the campaign's opening fixture as his side were defeated at St. James' Park.

Harry Kane's Premier League Debut: Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham (18/08/2012) (GK) Brad Friedel (RB) Kyle Walker (CB) Younes Kaboul (CB) William Gallas (LB) Benoit Essou-Ekotto (CM) Sandro (Sub: Harry Kane) (CM) Jake Livermore (RW) Aaron Lennon (AM) Gylfri Sigurdsson (Sub: Rafael van der Vaart) (LW) Gareth Bale (ST) Jermaine Defoe

Kane returned to make his mark at the end of the following season, 2013/14, scoring three goals and supplying two assists across the final six outings of the term to announce himself to the division, a portent of the riches to come.

Kane would bag 21 goals the following Premier League season, and then 25, and then 28, then 30. The sensational Englishman aimed and fired and scored and scored and scored. Once notoriously tagged a 'one-season wonder', his country's record goalscorer defied critics with the devastating constancy of the game's great centre-forwards.

In the Champions League, for both Tottenham and Bayern Munich, the 30-year-old has 25 strikes and eight assists from 39 fixtures, praised for his "world-class" qualities by former Lilywhites boss Antonio Conte.

That first elusive slice of silverware continues to sit tantalisingly out of reach, but anyone worth their salt would look at Kane and conclude that he is a player defined not by a cabinet of metal but by his merit, his world-class shooting skills and his unwavering leadership and commitment on the pitch.

The 6 foot 2 star might not have lifted a trophy with Spurs but he has written his name on the walls, with only Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals above second-record scorer Kane's 213, with the latter boasting a superior goal-to-game consistency too.

He might have moved to Germany to spearhead Bayern, but he is a Tottenham legend, one of the greatest goalscorers to have graced English shores.

How Harry Kane is performing at Bayern Munich

In fairness, while Bayern Munich are not enjoying the best campaign by any stretch, Kane has hardly struggled to settle in, having scored 31 goals and provided eight assists for his teammates across 31 appearances in all competitions.

In the German Bundesliga, as per Sofascore, the "phenomenon" - as he was described by Bayern sports director Christoph Freund - has posted 27 goals and five assists from just 23 matches, complementing this absurd rate of success with 3.3 successful duels per game and creating a total of nine big chances.

He was always considered one of the best around and while he has moved to an ostensibly inferior division in quality, Kane is now the focal point of one of Europe's pre-eminent clubs in Bayern Munich.

As such, his market value reflects his standing: one of the finest football players on the continent.

Harry Kane's market value in 2024

Bayern Munich forked out around £100m for Kane's arrival, and while Football Transfers' valuation model actually projects his true transfer value at £93m, he is considered to be the fourth most valuable player in the world, ahead of fifth-placed compatriot Bukayo Saka.

Most Valuable Players in the World # Player Market Value 1. Jude Bellingham £120m 2. Erling Haaland £116m 3. Kylian Mbappe £105m 4. Harry Kane £93m 5. Bukayo Saka £86m Source: Football Transfers

Interestingly, Kane is not the most valuable Englishman on the block but then he will not contest with the prodigious Jude Bellingham's crown in that regard, the 20-year-old utterly mesmerising in his age-belying dominance since moving to Real Madrid last summer.

Still, one of the most coveted assets around, Kane's creativity, link-up and build-up play, artfulness in possession and control in attacking sequences are almost tantamount to his world-class striking ability, but not quite.

At his core, Kane is a centre-forward, one of the very best. He's a deadly marksman and the fact that he is on the wrong side of 30 does not allow Saka to edge him in the list of football's most valuable players.

The Arsenal phenomenon, in fairness, is one of the Premier League's standout stars and he continues to improve with each passing month, having posted an incredible return of eight goals and one assist across his past seven league appearances.

As Mikel Arteta's Gunners chase down the title, Kane's compatriot is probably his side's most important member, having complemented his deadliness in front of goal with an elite playmaking edge and tenacity in his defensive duties, averaging 2.5 key passes, 2.0 tackles and 6.0 successful duels per league match.

At 22 years old, Saka has age on his side and will undoubtedly go down as one of English football's contemporary greats, barring any unforeseen external hindrances, but he is not yet his nation's cream of the crop.

That tag lies with Kane, who might sit behind Bellingham monetarily but is unquestionably his country's star.

Tottenham can't exactly rue the day he departed for Germany, with one year left on his deal, a lucrative compensation flung toward north London and a career of staunch servitude that handed him the keys to unlock his own path, but it remains a bitter pill to swallow nonetheless.

Kane didn't close the door conclusively; a return to his endearing outfit may yet emerge down the line. But, in the present, just imagine the success that Postecoglou would find with the Tottenham and England men's record goalscorer leading the line, leading the very club toward an exciting future.