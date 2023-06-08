Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Man United defender Harry Maguire this summer, according to broadcast giant ESPN.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Spurs marks the end of chairman Daniel Levy's long and drawn out search for Antonio Conte's replacement, a task that lasted over two months.

The Australian arrives in north London off the back of a domestic treble triumph with former club Celtic, and Levy held plenty of praise for him in a recent interview with Tottenham's official website.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play" said Levy."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Attention now turns to the transfer market as Spurs aim to back the 57-year-old with star signings, and according to reports, central defensive reinforcements are certainly on their agenda.

Spurs have been linked with moves for Man City star Aymeric Laporte, Wolves defender Max Kilman and Maguire to name a few, while the Lilywhites are also seeking to strengthen in midfield.

However, defence seems like a priority, with Maguire being repeatedly mentioned in the last few days.

Now, according to broadcast giant ESPN, there has been an update - with their reporter James Olley claiming Spurs have been "offered the chance to explore a deal" for him.

The Red Devils are apparently willing to give the green-light for Maguire to leave this window as Tottenham and West Ham get handed the chance to do business.

However, wages could be a potential stumbling block, as the former Leicester City star is thought to earn in the region of £200,000-per-week.

Who is Harry Maguire?

While there have been question marks surrounding his form under Erik te Hag, Maguire is a capable centre-back on his day and regularly impresses for England at international level.

Harry Redknapp is a big fan, having called the 30-year-old a "proper defender" amid what has been a regrettable season for him overall.

Ten Hag has even held praise for Maguire in some parts, drawing attention to his improved form towards the back end of 2022/2023.