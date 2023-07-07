Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as manager Ange Postecoglou continues to revamp his Spurs squad.

Who are Spurs signing?

The north Londoners have seriously made moves so far this this transfer window, with Postecoglou boosted by the additions of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, James Maddison from Leicester and Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Vicario, who put pen to paper on a £17.2 million move to Spurs, could well replace long-serving shot-stopper Hugo Lloris with the Frenchman eyeing a fresh challenge this summer.

Lloris admitted to Nice-Matin that this year could be the end of an era for him at N17, as the 36-year-old hints he is actively seeking opportunities elsewhere.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites' signing of Maddison from Leicester for £45 million signifies a real coup for chairman Daniel Levy, especially considering the England international dazzled with 10 goals and nine assists in the top flight last season.

Solomon, meanwhile, is set to join the aforementioned duo on a Bosman deal after FIFA legislation rules he can join Tottenham for nothing and terminate his Shakhtar Donetsk contract amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Despite signing the Israeli international winger, interestingly, Tottenham are reported to have made a move Leicester City's Barnes alongside a host of other English sides.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs have enquired over a deal for the winger, with Aston Villa and London rivals West Ham in the race also.

He is apparently set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer following the Foxes' relegation, but there is some bad news for Postecogolou, namely that Barnes may not find a move to Spurs attractive.

This is down to their lack of Champions League football next season, with The Mail writing:

"Barnes is set to exit the Foxes following their relegation, and four Premier League sides are interested."West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all enquired about the 25-year-old England international, but Newcastle are also involved if the price is right. "Leicester will hope to sell Barnes for £35m before the end of the transfer window, having already jettisoned James Maddison off to Tottenham Hotspur in a £45m deal."Spurs have expressed an interest in Barnes, which would allow the former Leicester teammates to work together again, but they may not be attractive due to a lack of European football."

How many goals did Harvey Barnes score last season?

The 25-year-old finished 2022/2023 as Leicester's top goalscorer with 13 goals and one assist in the league alone, making him an attractive potential attacking option for Spurs.

As well as this, Barnes has been praised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the past, with the German calling him an "unbelievable player".

"Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents," said Klopp.

"I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product."