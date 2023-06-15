Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future is "uncertain" and he could leave this summer, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

Who will leave Tottenham?

The arrival of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou also marks the dawn of a brand new era at Spurs, and one which could see certain players either resurrect their careers or find themselves surplus-to-requirements.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies' futures all hang in the balance, while Spurs could also attempt to sell Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

The latter trio are returning from their various loan spells, alongside club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, and it will be interesting to see whether they can impress Postecoglou and become successes at Tottenham.

Reports have also suggested in the last few days that Dejan Kulusevski, who remains only on loan at Spurs, is yet to convince Tottenham's new manager while talks have stalled over a new deal for Eric Dier.

It appears a major overhaul could be on the cards this summer, with the north Londoners targeting major additions like Leicester City star James Maddison, a new goalkeeper and star centre-backs.

Players will need to make way, but perhaps surprisingly, another name who could now depart Spurs is Hojbjerg - despite him being a mainstay for the last two seasons.

Hojbjerg's future at Spurs is uncertain, according to Barclay of The Sun, who took to Twitter with an update on his situation.

In a piece for The Sun, Barclay puts this down to a Postecoglou stylistic clash, with Hojbjerg more suited to the counter-attacking philosophies of his predecessors Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte.

Who is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

The 27-year-old has experience both in the top flight and internationally with Denmark, with Spurs pundits like Paul Robinson claiming last October that he was playing his best football for Tottenham.

"I’ve been surprised by how much he has stepped up this year," said Robinson to Football Insider.

“I thought he was the one who would make way for Yves Bissouma. The club spent a lot of money on Bissouma. I think Hojbjerg recognised that and stepped up.

“He is playing to a level that we have never seen before. He is playing his best football in a Spurs shirt."

Called "sensational" at times by members of the press, we believe there are other players more deserving of the axe than Hojbjerg, but the question is whether Postecoglou can fit him into his system.