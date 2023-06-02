Tottenham Hotspur have been called a "hot mess" amid reports Celtic manager Ange Postcoglou is a leading contender for the Spurs job.

What's the latest on Ange Postecoglou to Spurs?

The Lilywhites still have a fair few names on their managerial shortlist to succeed Antonio Conte, who left north London over two months ago.

Indeed, Marco Silva of Fulham, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and free agent Graham Potter have been mentioned most recently, with chairman Daniel Levy also personally holding Luis Enrique talks.

Former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo are being linked too, but it appears Postecoglou is a name gathering more and more momentum.

Relible outlets have suggested in the last few days that the 57-year-old has become a leading contender for the Tottenham job, coming as he chases a domestic treble north of the border.

Celtic face off against Inverness at Hampden Park this Saturday, a game which will go some way to cementing Postecoglou's status as one of their most successful managers of recent years.

However, despite his great success at Parkhead, members of the media are not exactly thrilled by his potential Tottenham appointment this summer.

Journalist Oli Gamp of The Daily Mail, writing on Twitter, believes Spurs hiring the Australian would be the worst decision made by Levy in the last five years.

Pulling no punches in his damning assessment of Spurs, Gamp brands the club a "hot mess" in response to Postecoglou's links to N17.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Going off his entertaining brand of football and silverware accumulated at numerous sides, whatever the quality of division, we believe Gamp's assessment of Postecoglou is a slightly harsh one.

Revered for his "beautiful" style of attacking play, the former Brisband Roar boss has won 10 pieces of silverware across an impressive career, and could well make it 11 this weekend.

Snooker legend John Higgins is certainly aware of Postecoglou's impact at Celtic since being appointed in the summer of 2021, giving this glowing assessment on him to STV (via The Celtic Way):

“Ange Postecoglou has been amazing for the club he has come in and everybody just loves him, so for as long as he stays at Celtic I think we can look forward to more games like the weekend for, hopefully, years to come."

The tactician is a beloved figure at his current club, and for good reason, so Spurs critics certainly shouldn't discount him so quickly.