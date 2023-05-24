Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Feyenoord's star striker Santiago Gimenez, according to reports.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy currently has many plates spinning in north London, not least his desire to secure a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte and new sporting director.

Headway has been made behind-the-scenes, according to reports, with there being suggestions that Slot is firmly in pole position for the Tottenham hot seat.

Spurs have also been tipped with interest in former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou (Evening Standard).

However, Slot is believed to be out in front, and his appointment could even happen within the week if all goes to plan, at least according to Football Insider.

Tottenham have even earmarked potential signings for the Slot era, with links surrounding Feyenoord playmaker and Turkey international Orkun Kokcu.

Alongside the 22-year-old, it is now reported that Spurs are targeting Feyenoord's Gimenez as well, with 90min sharing some news.

As per their information, Tottenham have joined the growing list of sides interested in signing the Mexican, with Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also in the mix.

Gimenez has apparently caught the eye of Spurs chiefs alongside both Slot and Korkcu as they eye a Feyenoord raid, despite their general manager previously insisting the forward is not for sale.

Who is Santiago Gimenez?

The 22-year-old stands out as one of Feyenoord's key players - contributing with crucial goals on their way to securing this season's Eredivisie title.

Gimenez stands out as their top goalscorer with 15 in the Dutch top flight, registering a further two assists and averaging their joint-highest rate of attempts at goal per 90 alongside Kokcu (WhoScored).

ESPN podcast host Herculez Gomez even claimed he could go on to break the record for goals in a single European season from a Mexican player, calling Gimenez the "real deal".

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has also praised the star attacker for his pace and finishing.

“He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast, said Kuyt (via Get Belgian and Dutch Football News and One Football)"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."

High praise from a former Premier League star, it will be interesting to see if Spurs follow up on their interest in the North American.