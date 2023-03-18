Tottenham Hotspur fans could not believe their eyes as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Southampton to dent their top-four hopes in a performance where a number of players were below-par.

A number of Spurs stars have come in for criticism this season including Emerson Royal, but one defender in particular stood out today after a horror-show display where he was culpable for two of Southampton's goals.

Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet has been disappointing since his arrival in the summer, but this performance had fans questioning why the club had even bothered to sign the France international.

Playing on the left side of the back three, Lenglet was caught out of position as Che Adams equalised at the start of the second half, and was nowhere to be seen as Theo Walcott pulled another goal back for the hosts.

Lenglet ranks in the bottom 7% of centre-backs in Europe's top competitions over the past year for clearances, as well as in the bottom 40% for interceptions and blocks, as per FBref. Whilst he ranks highly for his ability on the ball, his defensive frailties have proven to be costly yet again.

Antonio Conte even shouted at the centre-back during the second half - something fans were quick to notice as even the Italian is losing patience with the defender he signed in the summer.

Spurs fans have seemingly had enough of the 27-year-old, and it appears there is very little desire to see his loan move made permanent. The best of the reactions can be seen below...