Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to an agreement for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and are working on the "last steps", according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

The Spaniard is one of a number of players being targeted by Spurs as new manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to strengthen his ranks and sign a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Having served as Spurs number one for the last decade, the Frenchman could bid a farewell to supporters this summer, with Lloris candidly admitting as much to Nice-Matin recently.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era," said Lloris.

"I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen."

As the 36-year-old confirms he is looking for new opportunities, and could well make a move to the Middle East, it is imperative for Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy to sign a capable replacement.

There have been a fair few names mentioned by the press in this regard, with AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Everton's Jordan Pickford and Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic all linked in recent weeks.

Raya, who is believed to a top target for Spurs, has perhaps been the most regularly mentioned - with reports even suggesting that personal terms are already agreed.

Galetti shared news recently that an agreement between Brentford and Tottenham is close, but the Italian journalist has just dropped another update on the situation.

Taking to Twitter, he claims Spurs are edging nearer and nearer to a deal, with the "last steps" being taken - though there is still work to be done.

What's been said about David Raya?

As well as drawing admiration from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who claimed he could wear the number 10 shirt, Raya has also been praised by esteemed members of the press.

The Athletic's Jay Harris, for instance, even claimed he is "one of the best" in Premier League football.

"David Raya has shown he is one of the best goalkeepers in the PL," said Harris.

"He might have a year left on his deal, but I can't see Brentford accepting anything less than a club-record sale."

Standing out as one of Thomas Frank's best-performers last season, signing him for around £21m plus add-ons would be quite the bargain, even with just over 12 months left on his current deal.