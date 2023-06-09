TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has been left thrilled by Tottenham Hotspur and their links to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Which goalkeepers could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs star and long-serving number one Hugo Lloris, by his own admission, could well depart north London this summer as the Frenchman declares that it is time for a new challenge.

Speaking to Nice-Matin recently, Lloris claimed that this could be the end of an era for him at Tottenham, candidly stating that he is looking for opportunities elsewhere.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era," said Lloris."I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen."

As such, the Lilywhites, lead by new manager Ange Postecoglou, are in the market for new goalkeepers and have been linked with a fair few names - including Everton's Jordan Pickford and Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic.

Raya has also been repeatedly mentioned as a target for Spurs with reports even suggesting that they're "desperate" for his signing.

The Spaniard is also apparently "ready" to make the move across London, but there is currently a gap in valuation between Spurs and Brentford.

The Bees are holding out for £40 million, but if Tottenham can reach a comprimise, Agboblahor has told Football Insider that he could be a brilliant signing.

"I really like Raya," said Agbonlahor.“They need someone with his attributes – good at playing from the back, good shot-stopper.“I always thought Jordan Pickford would suit Spurs, but Raya is a good option as well.“I think Spurs need to make a top goalkeeper like Raya their first summer signing, for sure, I can see it happening.”

Who is David Raya?

The 27-year-old has been an excellent shot-stopper for Brentford, even ranking among their top five best-performing players per 90 last season according to WhoScored.

Raya, in that time, featured over more league minutes than anybody in Thomas Frank's squad - emphasizing his importance to Brentford and why they're set to dig their heels in over price.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking all the way back in 2021, also hailed Raya for his distribution - claiming he could even wear the number 10 shirt.