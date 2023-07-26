Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sell defender Davinson Sanchez to Spartak Moscow after accepting their bid, but they're waiting on his green-light.

Who will leave Spurs this summer?

As new manager Ange Postecoglou slowly but surely reshapes the team in his own image, bringing in three major signings since his appointment, certain Spurs squad members could be shown the door.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon have all joined the club for a combined fee of over £60 million.

That's not even counting the fees to sign Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski on permanent deals after their loans, which would take Tottenham's total summer outlay to around £117 million.

The Lilywhites aren't done there, either, as reliable media sources claim they're chasing two senior centre-back signings this summer.

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus star Gleison Bremer have all been linked with moves to Spurs recently.

To fund these swoops, it's imperative Tottenham offload more fringe players after Harry Winks, who left to join Leicester City around the same time Spurs signed Maddison.

Of the players who could make way, Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele have all been previously mentioned as candidates - depending on pre-season (The Telegraph).

Meanwhile, Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reliably believed to be nearing the exit door after agreeing personal terms with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid (The Times).

There have been claims this week that Sanchez, who is attracting serious interest from Spartak Moscow in Russia, is also "very close" to departing.

This is echoed by The Athletic and journalist Charlie Eccleshare, who say that Tottenham have indeed accepted Spartak's £12.9 million bid for the Colombian.

As Postecoglou's side agree to sell Sanchez, the issue isn't club-to-club, but rather the player himself - who is still yet to agree personal terms and hasn't yet decided whether he will make the move.

The 27-year-old apparently holds reservations over a move to the Russian Premier League, so there is currently scepticism as to whether he will join Spartak.

If Sanchez does give the green-light, it is believed that two other defenders could follow him out the door - namely Japhet Tanganga and Wales international Joe Rodon.

The latter duo have been made available for either a loan or permanent sale as Postecoglou continues to orchestrate an overhaul.

How good is Davinson Sanchez?

The former Ajax star came under fierce criticism from sections of the fanbase last season and hasn't quite lived up to his £40 million price tag.

That being said, he's had his bright moments, with former Spurs manager Antonio Conte even praising his reliability and attitude at one point over 2022/2023.

Conte claimed he is a "reliable player" to have in the Tottenham squad, namely because of his attitude and application despite not being selected regularly.

“I want also to tell Sanchez. He played his last game in the starting 11 two months ago. He worked very hard and very well. To see him tonight to have this performance, makes me and my staff very happy,” Conte said.

“When we have players like Sanchez and Joe Rodon. A reliable player who doesn’t play but works very hard, the staff are very happy.”