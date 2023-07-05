Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs "chasing" young Everton defender Ishe Samuels-Smith, who has already been tipped for stardom.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

The Lilywhites are moving surprisingly quickly in this transfer window, having already sealed deals for Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and England international star James Maddison from Leicester City.

Spurs have also made Dejan Kulusevski's deal a permanent one from Juventus, coming after the Swede excelled in huge parts on an 18-month loan spell from the Old Lady.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is particularly delighted with Tottenham completing moves for both Maddison and Vicario, having assessed their characters whilst coming to the conclusion they're perfect.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said the Australian.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Now, it is believed Tottenham are attempting to sign a star centre-back, after also reaching an agreement to sign Israeli international winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The former Fulham loanee is set for a Spurs medical, so he will join the likes of Maddison and Vicario if all goes to plan, while Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven are being targeted.

Signing young and rising stars is apparently on the Tottenham agenda, as The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones explained this week.

Postecoglou's side are apparently among the sides "chasing" Samuels-Smith, who has been likened to ex-England defender Leighton Baines, alongside heavyweights Chelsea and Man City.

All three teams have performed spot checks on the teenager, with Spurs following him for the past 12 months. However, if they're serious about tempting him to north London, they may need to hurry as Chelsea weigh up an offer.

Who is Ishe Samuels-Smith?

The 17-year-old is yet to make his full debut for Everton but carries excelling potential and a brilliant reputation, having been included in The Guardian's 2022 best talents.

They drew particular attention to his "excellent passing range", composure and other attributes which make him stand out as quite the exciting prospect.

"An athletic, left-footed defender who is equally composed at full-back or centre-back, the Manchester-born Samuels-Smith has been with Everton’s academy since Under-nines level," wrote The Guardian.

"His twin brother, Odin, is also in the academy. The 16-year-old has impressive technical qualities and is very composed offensively and defensively.

"He is comfortable stepping into space with the ball and has an excellent passing range. Everton’s coaches consider him an exciting prospect who could mature into a dominant and robust defender.

"Has already been called up for training with the first team where coach Ashley Cole, and professional development coach Leighton Baines, offer the perfect education for a player in his position."