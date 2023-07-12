Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as manager Ange Postecoglou personally eyes two new centre-backs this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs have been fairly busy so far this summer transfer window, having already sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and Manor Solomon on a free deal from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The latter player officially put pen to paper just yesterday, joining the aforementioned Vicario and Maddison as chairman Daniel Levy's third signing of this window.

Dejan Kulusevski, after 18 months on loan at Spurs, has also signed from Juventus on a permanent deal. The agenda now is securing new defensive options to bolster a backline which conceded a woeful 63 league goals last season - more than any other top flight side above 15th in the table.

Those worrying numbers hardly reflect that of an elite English side with Spurs' fragile defence coming as a glaring achilles heel that Postecoglou must solve and quickly.

Reliable media sources claim Tottenham have made some headway in this regard, with the north Londoners closing in on a deal to sign promising defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

However, they may not be done with the Netherlands international, as reporter Pete O'Rourke claims Spurs manager Postecoglou is personally eyeing two new centre-back signings this summer.

Writing for Football Insider, O'Rouke also says that they're plotting a move for Bremer from Juventus, and the Brazilian is said to have been a long term target for Tottenham.

Spurs were actually interested in Bremer before he made the move from Torino to Juve last summer. They could now revisit him again if they're given an indication that the Old Lady are willing to do business.

The 26-year-old was practically undroppable for Massimiliano Allegri last season, having started in every Serie A match he featured in.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

Bremer, according to his numbers over 2022/2023, is certainly worth his reported €80 million (£68m) price tag.

As per WhoScored, the South America stood out as one of Juve's best-performers per 90 last season - averaging an impressive 90.2% passing accuracy out from the back whilst making more clearances per 90 than any of his teammates.

It didn't take long for Allegri to notice Bremer's quality, with the tactician praising his physicality last summer.

“I am very happy with the arrival of Bremer," said Allegri.

"A physical player with the characteristics we were looking for. There aren’t many defenders of that level and the club has been very good at replacing De Ligt promptly.

“I am satisfied, but now the games are starting and there is only one month left for the start of the season.”

Meanwhile, members of the press like CBS commentator Matteo Bonetti have called him "shockingly good" and "world class" his time in a Torino shirt.

"Bremer was *shockingly* good at Torino," said Bonetti on Twitter.

"Obviously not on the radar of many casuals because the team didn't draw many viewers, but my goodness, some of the games he had against the top strikers in the league... Genuinely looks world class."