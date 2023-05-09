Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a "huge" Harry Kane contract blow as journalist Wayne Veysey shares news from a "well-placed source".

What's the latest news on Kane's new deal?

The 29-year-old's prospective new contract is set to be a major talking point at Spurs this summer and potentially beyond, with Kane free to leave for nothing next summer as things stand.

Tottenham risk losing their star striker on a Bosman in 2024, something which chairman Daniel Levy will be desperate to avoid. It has been reported that Kane is not exactly short of options, either, with the likes of Man United and Bayern Munich holding a serious interest.

As the clock ticks down on Kane's deal, the Premier League side may well have to contemplate selling him this summer if he doesn't agree fresh terms, or face having to let him go for free next year.

This comes amid the club's search for a new manager as Levy and co scour the market for Antonio Conte's replacement, not to mention the man best suited to take Tottenham forward.

Now, as per reporter Veysey, writing for Football Insider, there has been an update on Kane's contract saga, and one which has been described as big by the site.

It is believed that Kane now has "no intention" of agreeing a new contract while there are "so many issues to be dealt with" - with the player telling Tottenham he won't put pen to paper until a manager is appointed.

This stance apparently represents a "huge" problem for Levy and Spurs chiefs, who see the forward as irreplaceable, with Tottenham wishing to build their team around him under any prospective new head coach.

The importance of Kane at Spurs

Kane is an all-important figurehead both on the pitch and in the Tottenham dressing room, having scored an impeccable 26 goals in 35 top flight appearances this season.

Beyond his exploits as a world class marksman, Kane also stands out as Spurs' best-performing player by average match rating (WhoScored) - highlighting his major importance to the north Londoners.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola best summed up his quality in an interview with the media earlier this year, even calling Kane one of the best he's ever seen.