Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be leading the summer transfer pursuit for the Leicester City England midfielder James Maddison.

How much is James Maddison worth?

This summer will potentially see a lot of change unfold in north London with the recent appointment of Ange Postecoglou promising a fresh start.

Indeed, speaking following his appointment, the Australian has told Spurs fans he hopes to provide them with a brand of football which will excite them:

"I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to now set off in a new direction, play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club," he said.

However, whether he currently has the players at his disposal to instil his attacking style of play which comes amid the transfer links to Maddison.

The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer with the likes of Newcastle United also believed to be interested.

There have been some suggestions that Maddison will be made available for sale this summer but it will cost clubs up to £60m to secure his services.

As a result of the hefty price tag, insider Graeme Bailey has said on the Talking Transfers podcast that Spurs are the more likely suitors for the 26-year-old star:

"What we're getting out of Newcastle, they're not willing to go over £40m, let alone over £50m which is what it's going to take to get Maddison. It's going to be close to a £60m deal. We think at least £50m with add-ons taking it to £60m.

"So as it stands, Newcastle are not willing to go to that price. And if you do believe Newcastle are not going to go there. I make Spurs quite strong favourites to get him, at this moment in time."

Who does James Maddison want to join?

The £110k-per-week star enjoyed an exceptional individual campaign in the Premier League despite the Foxes suffering relegation to the Championship.

Hailed a "magician" by some in the media, the England international was able to return a stunning 10 goals and nine assists in the league alone (via Transfermarkt).

In the not-so-distant past, it has been reported that the 26-year-old would be keen to make a move to London when his time at Leicester comes to an end.

However, reports over the last week have claimed he is being tempted by the prospect of potentially playing on Tyneside amid their believed interest.

Given the Toon are believed to only have £75m made available for Eddie Howe to spend this summer, it has to be questioned whether Maddison is a viable option.

Newcastle were not believed to be willing to match Leicester's £60m valuation last summer and now he only has one year remaining on his deal, which feels even less likely.

This could well open the door for Spurs to come in and snap up the midfielder who is thought to have been given the thumbs-up by their new boss, Postecoglou.