Football Insider journalist Wayne Veysey has shared a 'big' update on Tottenham Hotspur and their links to free agent boss Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest news on Nagelsmann?

Spurs are reliably believed to be targeting the German, who was made readily-available following his surprise dismissal from Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann also attracted interest from Chelsea in recent weeks, but with the west Londoners poised to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have been handed a possible free run.

The 35-year-old is on chairman Daniel Levy's list of managerial candidates, which includes the likes of Luis Enrique, Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and Ange Postecoglou, at least according to recent reports.

There have been recent suggestions that Nagelsmann is becoming far more open to taking the Spurs job than previously thought, with claims from Germany stating he is 'very tempted' by the job.

This comes as Tottenham scour the market for a new permanent manager after sacking Antonio Conte last month, and former interim boss Cristian Stellini soon after the Italian.

Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of this Premier League season, and in the meantime, Tottenham will be putting plans together in the search for Conte's successor.

Now, according to Veysey, writing for Football Insider, there has been what the outlet describes as a 'big' update.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is said to have privately decided he won't be joining Spurs - or any other club - before the summer. What's more, Tottenham are apparently losing faith they will appoint him for the 2023/2024 campaign, with Spurs worried that Nagelsmann is using their interest as leverage to seal another top job in Europe.

They allegedly have 'concerns' about his intentions, coming after they made him their top target to replace Conte. Nagelsmann also doesn't believe that Tottenham have a squad built for success - which is something he wants when considering his next job.

Who should Spurs hire if they can't get Nagelsmann?

If the north Londoners ultimately fail in their pursuit of Nagelsmann, we believe Feyenoord boss Slot fits the bill quite nicely.

There have been reports of him being keen to take the Spurs job, and after a brilliant campaign in the Netherlands, his stock just keeps on rising.

Members of the media have lavished praise on Slot, calling him one of the finest managers in his country, even before his Feyenoord title charge.

Much like Pochettino when he first took charge of Spurs, Slot is arguably a lesser-known but promising name, and perhaps that is exactly what Levy needs when looking for a project manager.