Tottenham Hotspur are considering the appointment of former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Spurs are slowly narrowing down their list of managerial candidates, having ruled out moves for the likes of former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann recently.

The German won't be managing Tottenham any time soon, according to recent reports, with Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen also declaring his intention to remain in the Bundesliga next season.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has also penned a new deal at Burnley, coming after claims Tottenham had shortlisted the Belgian to replace Antonio Conte.

Resultingly, it appears the likes of Arne Slot (Feyenoord), Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi could be the main contenders as things stand (inews).

Another option to have been mooted by the press is Rodgers, who is currently readily-available after his Leicester City sacking earlier in the season.

There have even been claims that the 50-year-old really wants the job and is "extremely keen" to make the move to N17, with 90min sharing an update.

According to their information, Rodgers is still a contender for the Spurs vacancy, with Tottenham very much considering him as an option.

As well as the former Liverpool boss, Marco Silva, Michael Carrick and Graham Potter are also the managers under consideration in England.

Who is Brendan Rodgers?

The ex-Celtic boss, who guided the Parkhead side to trophies galore and successive SPFL titles north of the border, has extensive silverware-winning experience.

Rodgers, just two years ago, guided Leicester to both an FA Cup win and Community Shield triumph - which may be important for Levy to remember when considering him as a top candidate.

Despite his sorry end at the King Power Stadium, the former Swansea City boss has been plying his trade at the top level for quite some time.

Reports even suggest that he was once Levy's "preferred choice" to succeed Harry Rednapp over a decade ago, with top flight counterparts holding Rodgers in very high esteem.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola branded him a "quality" manager in an interview with the media and West Ham's David Moyes is another firm admirer.

Speaking after Rodgers' sacking at Leicester, the Scotsman said this on him (via Simon Stone):