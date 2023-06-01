Tottenham chiefs have “strongly considered” former Brighton manager Graham Potter to succeed Antonio Conte, according to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Spurs are still on the look out for a permanent head coach over two months after parting company with Conte, and the search is becoming dangerously similar to that of their hunt for Jose Mourinho’s replacement in 2021.

It took Tottenham 72 days to eventually land on Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just months before Conte stepped into the Portuguese’s shoes, and chairman Daniel Levy will be desperate to avoid a repeat of that fiasco.

The north Londoners could also be in real danger of falling behind in the summer transfer market, with reports suggesting that Premier League rivals are far ahead of Spurs in their planning for the window.

Currently, there are a good few names who could clinch the Tottenham hot seat, perhaps most notably Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou - who has emerged as a favourite in recent days.

As well as the Australian, it is believed that Spurs have been keeping tabs on the likes of Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Potter among others.

In terms of the latter coach, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham after his Chelsea sacking, reporter Miguel Delaney has shared an update on the Englishman.

Writing for The Independent, he claims Spurs chiefs have “strongly considered” a move for Potter, who is seen as easier to acquire than the likes of De Zerbi.

The 48-year-old, who had previously recorded Brighton’s highest ever Premier League finish of ninth before De Zerbi broke it last season, is readily-available for hire as a free agent - not to mention as a potential Postecoglou alternative.

Potter had wanted to take time out from football, but according to Delaney, he is “willing to listen to the right offer” from any interested side.

Crystal Palace are thought to be making overtures, so if Spurs are seriously interested, they may need to follow it up fairly quickly.

Who is Graham Potter?

Branded a “superb manager” by members of the media like Sky’s Melissa Reddy, Potter has also been praised by elite counterparts like Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time,” said Guardiola on Potter during his time at Chelsea. “The second half is what he is. What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but…we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”

Having been praised for his brilliant past work at Brighton on limited resources, we believe Potter could be an intriguing option for Spurs.

The former Ostersunds boss, interestingly, also shares the same agent as Clement Lenglet.