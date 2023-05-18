Tottenham Hotspur are chasing a young, hungry manager in the mould of 2014 Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report by The Evening Standard.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Lilywhites have little time left to officially appoint a permanent manager before the commencement of this summer's transfer window, with just two games of the Premier League season remaining.

Spurs have also reportedly ruled out appointing former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is no longer in contention to succeed Conte despite his status as a free agent.

The north Londoners are thought to be chasing a plethora of in-work managers, though, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord's Arne Slot and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi among the names to have been linked recently.

Spurs are also thought to be on the lookout for a new sporting director, as Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post recently, having lost an appeal against his 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Back to their manager search, Spurs players had been mooted with an interest in re-appointing former boss Pochettino, but the club opted against a move for their ex-manager who has joined Chelsea.

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick, writing for The Standard, has given some background as to why - with supporters once calling for their former boss to come back.

He says Tottenham are looking for a "young, hungry, up-and-coming" manager in the mould of Pochettino in 2014, but not quite the man himself, with the 2023 version of the Argentine not fitting this profile.

This information has come from "sources close" to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, with Pochettino being a decade older, more experienced and a different coach.

Who should Spurs hire instead?

We believe, now both Nagelsmann and Pochettino are out of the running, that Feyenoord's Slot could be a brilliant candidate if Spurs can prise him away from the Netherlands.

The 44-year-old encourages an attack-minded brand of football which could excite Spurs supporters, with Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan claiming he is a forward-thinking "maniac".

Van Der Kraan explained to talkSPORT:

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

This philosophy will be of serious interest to the Spurs fanbase, who have long been subject to the more dogmatic styles of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte in recent years.