Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has personally identified Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as his new "first choice", according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs have it all to do before a crucial summer transfer window, with the club still searching for both a permanent manager and Fabio Paratici's replacement.

The latter club director was forced to resign from his role after losing an appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from football activities, leaving Tottenham without a head transfer chief.

The Premier League side are also still without a successor to former first team coach Antonio Conte, who departed N17 nearly two months ago, but there are a fair few names who could come in.

Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann are both out of the running though, with the former confirming his plans to stay at Leverkusen on Wednesday.

However, the likes of Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot are still in contention for the Spurs job.

Glasner, who is confirmed to be leaving Eintracht at the end of this campaign, is also attracting Tottenham's interest - with a report by Football Transfers making an interesting claim.

According to their information, Spurs chief Levy has personally identified the Austrian as his new "first choice" managerial target. Tottenham's boardroom member is apparently already in contact with Glasner, too, with Levy "understood to be talking" to him.

It's added talks "haven't developed" as much yet, but it's clear that the former Wolfsburg boss is a real contender.

The report also claims Levy appreciates interim boss Ryan Mason, while the Spurs board are believed to favour a coach with English top flight experience.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was in contention to manage Spurs, but the Belgian's new contract at Turf Moor means a move has stalled for now.

Who is Oliver Glasner?

The 48-year-old has many credentials and his soon-to-be status as a free agent is surely a massive draw for Levy.

Glasner boasts a Europa League crown on his CV, having guided Eintracht to glory in the final last season, at the expense of Scottish heavyweights Rangers.

He has also been praised for his "intense" and "aggressive" style of play, with counterpart Marco Rose saying this to the media on Glasner back in 2021: