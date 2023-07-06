Tottenham Hotspur have made contact to sign Wolves defender Max Kilman and could hijack Napoli's move for him, according to reports.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

Ange Postecoglou has seen his new Spurs side make serious moves this summer transfer window, with the north Londoners already sealing deals for Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and, soon enough, former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon.

Vicario, who signed from Empoli in a £17.2 million deal, could succeed the potentially outgoing Hugo Lloris who has freely admitted he could leave this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and if all goes to plan, Lloris may well end an 11-year assocation with Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the capture of Maddison from Leicester City hands Postecoglou a creative attacking midfield option, and his impressive haul of 10 goals and nine assists in the league alone last season should excite supporters.

The signing of a centre-back is now Spurs' top transfer priority, and according to reports, they have made some headway.

Indeed, Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is apparently edging closer and closer to north London, with Tottenham also eyeing up moves for Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and former loanee Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

There have been some reports linking Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as well, but his alleged £60 million asking price poses a problem for Spurs.

Kilman, who impressed for Wolves under Julen Lopetegui, is being courted by Serie A title-winners Napoli but Spurs are also in constant contact.

That is according to TUTTOmercatoWEB and journalist Raimondo De Magistris, who say Tottenham have entered the race for Kilman.

Writing on Twitter, De Magistris said:

"After Napoli, also Tottenham on the trail of Max Kilman, central unit born in '97.

"Lots of contacts in the last few days. Wolves have already rejected a 35M offer from Napoli and value his value at more than 40."

In his TMW piece, De Magistris also writes that Napoli are "stuck" on the rejected offer as Tottenham swoop in for Wolves' star defender.

"Napoli is stuck on the rejected offer for now and Kilman is now evaluating other opportunities," said the reporter.

"His priority would be to stay in the Premier League. In this sense, keep an eye on Tottenham, with the Spurs looking for a couple of central defenders for next season.

"It's not the only English club interested in the London center but the one that is carrying on the closest contacts today."

Who is Max Kilman?

The 26-year-old played more league minutes than any other Wolves player last season, all while making more clearances and winning the most aerial duels per 90 of any Molineux star (WhoScored).

It's little Kilman has been seriously endorsed by esteemed members of the press, like football commentator Jacqui Oatley, who claimed last year that he is "nationally underrated" and "pure class".

"Which player is the most nationally underrated in the Premier League? I’ll start us off with Max Kilman," said Oatley.

"The 24-year-old left-footed centre half is pure class and surely on Gareth Southgate’s radar."