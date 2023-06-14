Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is personally "driving" a Spurs move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

As the transfer window officially opens for business today, the time for a major Spurs rebuild is now upon us, with many players being tipped to potentially leave or come through the door.

Postecoglou's arrival marks the return of attacking football and a 4-3-3 formation, meaning chairman Daniel Levy must now scour for players who suit his system.

Of the players who could depart N17, there are many, with over 11 players being linked to leaving. Indeed, Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been tipped to potentially exit, while Spurs are also apparently planning to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Meanwhile, it is believed Postecoglou has green-lit plans to sign a new centre-back, with reports suggesting Spurs are also hunting for a new goalkeeper to succeed Lloris. Maddison, who looks set to leave Leicester following their relegation from the top flight, is a firm transfer target as well.

The Lilywhites, according to reports, are contending with Eddie Howe's Newcastle for the England international with reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard sharing an update.

According to his information, while the Magpies are confident of beating Spurs to Maddison, Postecoglou is personally "driving" a move to bring him to Hotspur Way.

The Foxes will apparently demand around £45m and he is set to be sold after Leicester's drop to the Championship, with Spurs targeting a creative playmaker this summer.

Postecoglou has given his green-light to moving for Maddison, but with Newcastle now "frontrunners", Spurs could face a tougher task of signing him.

Who is James Maddison?

The Three Lions ace was, by some distance, Leicester's best player last season.

According to WhoScored, he stood out as their best-performing player by average match rating, all whilst totalling an impressive 19 goal contributions in the league alone (10 goals, nine assists).

Maddison also averaged more attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 than any other Leicester player, highlighting why Postecoglou is so keen to bring him to north London.

Journalist Josh Bunting, taking to Twitter last year, heaped praise on the 26-year-old - claiming he can be "unplayable" when at his very best.

Whoever wins the race for Maddison will surely have a real player on their hands.