Incoming manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring his Celtic assistant coach John Kennedy with him to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Times.

Is Ange Postecoglou coming to Spurs?

After he clinched a domestic treble with Celtic at the weekend, Spurs have now confirmed that Postcoglou is on his way to north London, and will commence work on July 1.

The Australian, following their 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday, has agreed to become Spurs' next manager after Antonio Conte.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said chairman Daniel Levy upon his appointment."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

The former Celtic boss will join Tottenham and reports have already started coming out suggesting that he is set to be backed by Spurs with additions this summer.

Leicester City star James Maddison is among the targets on Tottenham's radar and it appears they can now focus on the looming transfer market.

Postecoglou will also be looking to shape the backroom in his own image as he attempts to reinstall a brand of attacking football and positivity at N17.

According to a report by The Times, he already has plans in that regard, with the Australian "keen" on stealing away his assistant manager Kennedy down south.

Spurs let go of a lot of their staff when Cristian Stellini left as interim boss, and Postecoglou will need to replace them. He apparently doesn't usually take his assistants between jobs, with Kennedy being the obvious exception.

Ryan Mason may well also decide he wants his own gig elsewhere after chairman Daniel Levy opted not to take a chance on him as permanent manager.

Despite Postecoglou wanting to bring Kennedy to Tottenham, he may well have a hard time in doing so, with Celtic eager to hang on to their 39-year-old who is highly thought of.

Who is John Kennedy?

The coach has worked his way up the ladder at Parkhead, having been under the tutelage of many previous Hoops bosses like Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon.

Kennedy briefly served as interim Celtic manager when Lennon resigned in 2021 and Celtic's board apparently rate him a lot.

The former Scotland international, who was forced to retire from playing at the age of just 26, has also been called a "world-class" coach by former Chelsea star Damien Duff.