Tottenham Hotspur and manager Ange Postecoglou are thought to have "major question marks" over Richarlison as they seek new forward options, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

As Spurs become linked with making summer signings for Postecoglou, as they seek to fight their way back into European qualification, the north Londoners must also shift deadwood.

There are many squad members, both already there and coming back from loans, who could depart N17 by the beginning of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chairman Daniel Levy has it all to do in terms of balancing the books, with Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks facing uncertain futures (The Telegraph).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, despite being a Spurs mainstay since joining from Southampton in 2020, could also leave as Postecoglou reportedly holds certain reservations over the Dane.

Richarlison, after a disappointing debut season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has now been linked with a possible exit as well.

O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, claims Postecoglou has "major question marks" over the Brazil international - specifically his goal output and general fitness.

This has prompted Spurs to look at options in the summer transfer market as Postecoglou seeks to add more potency to his forward line.

While they won't be signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, with the forward apparently joining Chelsea, it is believed Tottenham are chasing alternatives.

How many goals has Richarlison scored for Spurs?

The former Everton star, after signing from Goodison Park in a £60 million deal in 2022, he arguably hasn't quite lived up to that price tag yet despite being called "very underrated" by journalist Josh Bunting.

He has starred for Brazil at international level, but for his club, he could do slightly more.

Richarlison enjoyed a few brilliant years on Merseyside, having managed at least 10 goal league contributions each campaign he was at Everton (WhoScored).

However, for Spurs, he hit just three goals and four assists across 35 outings in all competitions for the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider last season, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor hit out at Richarlison and his form.

"Richarlison has got to wake up," said the pundit.

“He wasn’t great against West Ham or Chelsea – and that’s been a theme of his season.

“When you watch him, you struggle to see what he’s good at. He’s got no standout attributes.

“He’s not quick, he’s not a great finisher, he can’t hold the ball up, he can’t pass that well.

“I feel that he could be someone that Spurs look to move on. He’s not showing himself to be good enough for where they want to go.”