Tottenham Hotspur have entered pole position to bring Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to Spurs this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy currently have a plethora of issue to solve, namely the pursuit of a new manager to replace the departed Antonio Conte, with their lack of a sporting director also needing to be addressed.

On top of the aforementioned tasks, the north Londoners also need to commence transfer planning for the upcoming summer window, with the Premier League season drawing to a close this afternoon.

Long-term number one and faithful club servant Hugo Lloris has been tipped to potentially leave this summer, with jaw-dropping offers reportedly coming from Saudi Arabia for his services.

Finding a replacement for the Frenchman is imperative, and Spurs have been linked with a few top goalkeepers like Andre Onana and even Jan Oblak in recent months.

Another name to have been mentioned is Raya as the Lilywhites allegedly identify the Spaniard for their list of potential Lloris successors.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti has an update on the matter, and it seemingly comes as a promising bit of news for Spurs supporters.

The Italian transfer reporter claims Tottenham are in pole position for him, with Levy and co "leading the race" for Raya's signature. Galetti adds that he is almost certain to depart next month.

"At the moment, we can say Spurs are leading the race for the Spanish goalkeeper," explained the reporter. "He's considered one of the main targets to replace Lloris, who unless a sensational twist, will say goodbye in June. As for the coach situation, there will be concrete developments only when the new director has been chosen."

Who is David Raya?

The 27-year-old has been a key fixture and mainstay in Thomas Frank's Brentford side, playing more league minutes than any of his teammates and ranking among their top five best performers per 90 (WhoScored).

Raya's contract also expires in 2024, making him an attractive option for top clubs given Brentford have limited time to sell him on for a decent price.

The former Blackburn Rovers star has also been praised for his distribution by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and revered by members of the media, with journalist Sam Dean calling him "exceptional".

If Spurs can tempt him to N17, Raya could well be a brilliant stand-in for Lloris, though he'll have big shoes to fill.