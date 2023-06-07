Brentford star David Raya is "ready to make the move" to Tottenham Hotspur and they're "desperate" for his signing, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs have finally ended their long pursuit for a new manager, having officially announced the capture of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou earlier this week.

The Australian, fresh off clinching a domestic treble north of the border, has elected to join the Premier League side and will commence work on July 1.

Now that all-important task for chairman Daniel Levy is out of the way, with Postecoglou's arrival also marking the return of attacking football at N17, attention turns to the summer transfer market.

According to reports, the north Londoners are chasing additions further forward and in defence, with Leicester City stars James Maddison and Harvey Barnes among the players attracting interest.

Long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also apparently set to leave this summer, meaning Spurs are after a replacement for the Frenchman.

Raya, who has impressed for Brentford in recent seasons, has been earmarked as a target for Levy and co with The Sun sharing an update on their pursuit.

According to their information, Spurs are "desperate" to beat league rivals Man United to the Spaniard's signing, but Brenford's £40 million valuation could prove problematic.

Raya himself is "ready to make the move across London" to Tottenham after emerging as Spurs' first choice to succeed Lloris, though they're only willing to pay around £20m.

The 27-year-old's entourage, due to his club's stance on price, have even threatened to allow him to run down his contract so he can leave on a free transfer next year. Raya has just 12 months remaining on his Bees deal, meaning interested clubs can sign him on a Bosman deal in 2024.

Who is David Raya?

As per WhoScored, Raya has been a key player under manager Thomas Frank, playing more league minutes than any other player in their squad over 2022/2023.

He also ranked among Brentford's best-performing players per 90, highlighting why he is a wanted man at Spurs, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, via The Athletic's Jay Harris, calling him an "incredible" keeper.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, commenting on Raya in 2021, also hailed the player's distribution.