Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are now reportedly weighing up the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as a replacement for winger Dejan Kulusevski, who could go back to Italy.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs are currently spinning many plates and have a lot of unresolved issues to contend with ahead of this looming summer transfer window - namely their pursuit of a new manager and sporting director.

The latter two issues take real precedence, with chairman Daniel Levy allegedly narrowing down his managerial shortlist to just a few names as he also looks to appoint Fabio Paratici's replacement before the end of the Premier League season.

The contracts of both long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and star striker Harry Kane are also set to expire next year as things stand - and Levy quite simply must tie the latter man down with fresh terms.

Despite these issues coming to the forefront, Spurs have actively been looking at targets for the summer window, with the likes of James Maddison (Leicester City) firmly on their radar among others.

There has been some debate surrounding the future of winger Kulusevski, as it still isn't official that Spurs are activating the buy-option in his contract, leading to speculation he could return to parent club Juventus.

The Swede enjoyed a phenomenal debut campaign last season, instantly making an impact under Antonio Conte after signing in January 2022.

However, with Spurs yet to confirm him on a permanent deal, reports now claim they could source a replacement.

Indeed, one Spanish report says that Tottenham "management" have been eyeing Palace star Eze as a "high impact acquisition" - not to mention a potential "star signing to replace Kulusevski".

It's added that Kulusevski is set to return to Turin this summer, with Spurs needing to sign a successor as they target a possible summer move for Eze.

He also has an estimated value of around £26 million, according to this source out of Spain.

What could Eze bring to Spurs?

The 24-year-old, who has been in fine form for Palace under both Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira - standing out as their top scorer in the English top flight (WhoScored).

Eze also boasts their highest number of goal contributions (including assists) overall, with Tony Cascarino heaping praise on the Eagles attacker for his form over 2022/2023.

He is "scoring goals for fun" according to Cascarino (via talkSPORT), leaving little surprise Spurs have taken an interest, though it remains to be seen if Tottenham do in fact let Kulusevski leave.