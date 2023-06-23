Tottenham Hotspur have "asked about" signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and it's "likely a deal will happen", according to reports.

Will Spurs sign a defender this summer?

At the back, it was a season to forget for Spurs last campaign, with the Lilywhites conceding more top flight goals than any other side above 15th in the Premier League table.

One of new manager Ange Postecoglou's main priorities will surely be reinforcing what has proven to be a fragile defence, with Tottenham also thought to be closing in on highly-rated Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for £16.4 million.

Postecoglou, as per recent rumours, has given the green-light for his club to sign a star central defender this summer - leading to interest in the likes of Man City defender Aymeric Laporte among others.

Tapsoba, who has been a mainstay under Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga, is thought to be another top target.

The 24-year-old is at the centre of interest from Spurs, as backed by reliable sources like renowned transfer journalists like Fabrizio Romano, who says that he is one of the options shortlisted.

Now, The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones have a small update on the matter, claiming that Tottenham have "asked about" signing Tapsoba - presumably meaning there has been contact with Leverkusen.

The Burkina Faso international is apparently "eager to join" Spurs and it's "likely a deal will happen" once an official approach is made.

It's further added that Tottenham are long-term admirers of Tapsoba as Levy and co commence the hunt for fresh defensive options.

Who is Edmond Tapsoba?

The colossal defender featured over more league minutes than any other Leverkusen outfielder last season, with goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky coming as the only player to be selected more (WhoScored).

Tapsoba appears to be a crucial player for Alonso, and defensively, he is rock solid - with both him and Jonathan Tah making more clearances per 90 than any other Leverkusen player (WhoScored).

Presenter and pundit Jack Collins, writing on Twitter, has seriously endorsed the African in past seasons - branding him "absolutely sensational" for his performances all the way back in 2020.

It's clear Tapsoba has starred at Leverkusen for quite some time, and this summer may well be the one where he finally gets his big money move, if Spurs do make that official approach.