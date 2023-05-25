Tottenham Hotspur could make a "statement" by signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, says talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

The Lilywhites are currently prioritising both the search for a new manager and new sporting director, coming after the departures of both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici.

In terms of the former, Spurs have been dealt a big blow in the last 24 hours, with former top managerial target Arne Slot confirming his intention to remain at Feyenoord.

Now, Tottenham must return to the drawing board and identify alternative Conte replacements. In terms of who they could go for, Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are all contending for the vacant post.

Meanwhile, as the summer transfer window approaches, Levy must also get to work on identifying targets, with Leicester City star James Maddison and a new goalkeeper thought to be priorities.

Tottenham could also sign additions in defence, like Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, which will come as good news for supporters considering their side have shipped more goals than any other side in the top half.

Going back to the goalkeeping department, one player who could join Spurs is Pickford, despite him signing a new deal in February.

The England international has been linked with a move to north London since then, and talkSPORT's Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider, believes he'd be a "statement" signing.

“I’ve said this all season. Even before he signed the contract, it was clear that Pickford replacing Lloris is just an easy transfer for Spurs.“He’s English, he’s a top goalkeeper, he’s experienced, he can play from the back. Even though he’s signed a new contract – it means nothing.“I would still go for him. Make a statement.“Goalkeepers are a big part of where you need to go right as a football club, and Lloris is not good enough.”

Who is Jordan Pickford?

The 29-year-old has appears at three major tournaments for England at international level, playing a major role in their runs to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.

Pickford could apparently cost around £35 million, which would be Everton's price tag if they were to sell, and it's arguable he may be worth that amount.

The former Sunderland keeper has been praised this season by Frank Lampard, who said this earlier in the campaign: