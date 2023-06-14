Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a "boost" over keeping star striker Harry Kane this summer as Real Madrid cool their interest, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick in The Evening Standard.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

It's new dawn at Hotspur Way with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou officially set to begin preparations for next season on July 1, with chairman Daniel Levy thrilled by his appointment.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy last week.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

However, with his imminent arrival, Spurs must also get to work on backing the Australian with transfer targets. The 57-year-old has reportedly green-lit the signing of a central defender, while Leicester City star James Maddison and a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris are on the agenda too.

To make room for these additions, Tottenham must undergo a major overhaul, with many players tipped to leave this window. As well as Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies could be axed (The Telegraph).

Tottenham could also be planning to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks with Tanguy Ndombele's future coming as uncertain (The Telegraph).

Kane, who is attracting interest from top sides this summer, has been a worry for Levy with just over 12 months remaining on his deal. Man United and Real Madrid have been credited with a serious interest, but according to Kilpatrick, the latter side have just dropped out of the race.

Coming as a "boost" for Spurs, the Galacticos are apparently set to turn their attention towards Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. It's added that this pursuit, in further good news for Postecoglou, could effectively "end" their attempts for Kane.

Who is Harry Kane?

The 29-year-old starred for Spurs last season, scoring 30 goals in 38 full starts whilst standing out as their best-performing player per 90 on average (WhoScored).

Karim Benzema's departure from the Bernabeu meant Madrid were considering a bid for Kane, which would have been concerning for Tottenham given the pull of such a huge club.

Alas, news of their cooled interest from a reliable source will come as a much-needed bit of positive news, yet his dwindling contract remains an issue. Kane, as things stand, can leave for free next summer.