Tottenham Hotspur are holding "behind-the-scenes" discussions over whether to move for Leicester City pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to Sky Sports.

Who could join Tottenham this summer?

Ange Postecoglou, despite not officially starting work until July 1, has apparently earmarked summer transfer targets and even held talks with chairman Daniel Levy over strategy last week.

Of the names apparently wanted by Spurs, it has been reported that they're chasing a star centre-back or two to strengthen their back line, as no side above Bournemouth conceded more goals than them last season.

Staying near their backline, long-serving number one Hugo Lloris could be on the way out this summer by his own admission, leading to serious interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya among others.

As well as in defence, there have been suggestions of a potential move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the north Londoners also targeting Maddison and his teammate Harvey Barnes.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Spurs had lodged a £50 million double bid for the latter pair. but according to Sky Sports, things aren't exactly as advanced as that.

The broadcaster does however claim that both Maddison and Barnes are certainly of interest, and Spurs are even holding "behind-the-scenes" discussions over whether to move.

"Transfer update from Tottenham," said Sky.

"In the market to strengthen in midfield and attack, we're told there is a strong interest in the Leicester pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

"It's thought discussions are ongoing behind-the-scenes about whether Tottenham will formalise that interest, after club sources told us no official bids have been made for the players."

How much will James Maddison cost?

While the report concerns both Maddison and Barnes, we believe a move for the former is of far more importance, especially considering his fine form last season.

The playmaker stood out as Leicester's star player, averaging a higher match rating than anybody in their squad over 2022/2023.

Maddison also attempted more shots at goal and completed more key passes per 90 than all of his teammates, highlighting why Tottenham are displaying an interest.

The 26-year-old, who looks set to leave the King Power Stadium following Leicester's relegation to the Championship, could still cost a pretty penny.

Indeed, reports suggest the Foxes value their prized asset at around £60 million, even despite their drop to England's second tier.

Regardless, we believe this may well be a price to pay for such a capable threat.