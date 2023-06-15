Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with the agents of Leicester City star James Maddison as they attempt his summer signing, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

The domestic transfer window is now officially open for business, meaning Spurs can properly make moves for players based in the UK.

Maddison, who is also being chased by Premier League rivals Newcastle United, is believed to be firmly on their radar with new manager Ange Postecoglou personally green-lighting a bid for the attacking midfielder.

As well as the England international, Spurs are looking to shore up a variety of key positions, with long-serving goalkeeper and number one Hugo Lloris also admitting he could leave.

Brentford's David Raya and AC Milan's Mike Maignan have been mentioned for the latter position, while it is believed Postecoglou has given the go-ahead for chairman Daniel Levy to sign a star centre-back.

Going back to Maddison, reports have suggested that the 26-year-old is set to leave Leicester, coming after their relegation from the top flight.

The former Norwich City star could be a hot commodity this summer, especially given just how much he starred under both Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith at the King Power Stadium last season.

Leicester's drop to the Championship could potentially result in them having to lower their asking price for Maddison, adding further incentive for Tottenham to test their resolve.

According to journalist Rudy Galettti, sharing news on Twitter, there has been an update on Spurs' advances as they open talks with his representatives.

They're apparently set to go head-to-head with Newcastle, and while the Magpies are believed to have a slight advantage, the race is fully open.

Maddison, meanwhile, "wants the move" this summer.

Who is James Maddison?

The Three Lions ace could be worth every penny of the £51 million asking price if Spurs indeed opt to pay it.

According to WhoScored, no Leicester player made more successful key passes per 90 in the final third than Maddison, or had as many shots at goal.

Racking up an impressive 19 goal contributions (10 goals and nine assists) last season, Maddison was hailed as "unreal" for his form by BBC Sport analyst Statman Dave.