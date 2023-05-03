Tottenham Hotspur are 'dealing' with Julian Nagelsmann and have asked him for a summer commitment, according to Sky Sports Germany.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann?

The 35-year-old is a hot property and major target for Spurs, with reports suggesting that he is their number one priority to replace Antonio Conte.

Chairman Daniel Levy is still on the lookout for Conte's successor well over a month after both the club and Italian parted company, but it is believed the likes of Vincent Kompany and Arne Slot are also in their thinking.

After being surprisingly sacked by Bayern, Nagelsmann is a free agent and readily-available for hire, and Spurs could even have a free run at trying to hire him after his talks to join Chelsea fell through.

The Premier League top four outside hopefuls must get their next appointment right or potentially risk more backlash from the fanbase, who have already protested the ownership of ENIC and Levy.

Spurs have seen two interim managers take the reins since Conte's departure, with Cristian Stellini being relieved of his duties after a 6-1 humiliation against Newcastle United.

Ryan Mason is overseeing the squad until the end of this season as Levy works on a permanent managerial appointment in the background - and Sky Germany have shared an update on their pursuit of Nagelsmann.

The reliable broadcaster claims Spurs are 'dealing' with the ex-RB Leipzig coach behind-the-scenes have 'asked' him for a summer commitment as they make an approach. There have not yet been concrete negotiations, though, and Nagelsmann apparently wants clarity over his role and in terms of control over transfers.

It's reiterated that he will not go to Chelsea, but the unanswered questions at Spurs means Nagelsmann is 'waiting' to fully commit.

What could Nagelsmann bring to Spurs?

As well as being one of the most exciting managers in Europe, having already clinched a league title at his young age, he's also been called 'crazy' by members of the media like BBC Sport Writer Raj Chohan for some of his in-game tacticial decisions.

Just before Bayern relieved Nagelsmann of his duties, Joshua Kimmich raved over the manager, claiming he is among the best coaches he's ever had, explaining to the media:

"I can only say that Julian Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach. Really, I’ve had a lot of coaches and a lot of top coaches and despite that, I’d say he’s easily in the top three of my best coaches."

He would also bring an intense, attacking style to Tottenham which would surely excite supporters.