Tottenham and Daniel Levy are desperate to hire a sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici as the club hold talks with Brentford chief Lee Dykes.

Who could succeed Paratici at Spurs?

Spurs have it all to do ahead of what will be a crucial summer transfer window as the north Londoners remain without a permanent manager for next campaign - among a plethora of other issues.

The Lilywhites, who are on the search for Antonio Conte's successor at N17 after the Italian departed nearly two months, still need to find Paratici's stand-in too.

The latter Italian resigned from his post as managing director after losing an appeal against his 30-month worldwide ban from football activity, and despite the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer, it is believed Spurs are eager to appoint a new director.

Managerial candidates, like former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, are said to have asked about the sporting director situation in recent interviews for the Tottenham job.

Spurs having Paratici's replacement ready could be a deal-breaker for some coaches, it seems, with Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke sharing the latest on their attempts to find his heir.

Fabio Paratici formerly of Spurs and Juventus.

Writing for the outlet, their journalist explained that Levy is personally desperate to appoint a sporting director as soon as possible, leading to negotiations with an impressive candidate.

Indeed, it is believed that Spurs have held talks with Brentford director Dykes, after being impressed by the work he is done there in recent years.

Levy was apparently drawn to the club chief due to his brilliant transfer work at the Bees, with Ivan Toney, Mikkel Damsgard and Bryan Mbeumo all putting pen to paper on deals under his watch.

What could Dykes bring to Spurs?

Dykes was promoted to the role of technical director last summer after an exceptional few years with Brentford, previously spending three years in the club's head of recruitment role.

Possessing both Premier League experience and a real knack for transfer dealings, it's little surprise Levy is considering him to succeed Paratici at Spurs.

Dykes is highly qualified, possessing an MSc in Sporting Directorship from the University of Salford, not to mention a UEFA A License Certificate from the FA.

He is also already based in London, potentially meaning a move to Tottenham wouldn't be a major transition from his time at Brentford.

As Levy steps up the search for a new director, Dykes could well be a strong candidate.